From Alia to Priyanka, SRK and Aamir: See Photos of Stars Celebrating Rakshabandhan

When all of India celebrated the pious brother-sister bond on Sunday, courtesy Rakshabandhan, how could Bollywood be far behind?From actors Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra to filmmakers Karan Johar and Zoya Akhtar, the Hindi film fraternity came out in full force to celebrate the joyous occasion.Filmmaker Karan Johar took to Instagram to share an adorable photo of Alia Bhatt tying rakhi to his infant son Yash. “Big sister love!!!! @aliaabhattand Yash!!!! #happyrakshabandhan,” he captioned the image. Karan, who launched Alia in 2012 with his directorial Student of the Year and has produced the majority of her films, has often said he feels paternal for the 25-year-old actor.Meanwhile, SRK tweeted a collage of two images — his daughter Suhana trying rakhi to his youngest son AbRam and another of his wrist with a rakhi band on. Saluting women, he captioned it: “Raakhi done...with a promise in the family to respect all women. Respect for women will make u inspired, make u tender hearted & morally strong. Happy Raakhi to all ye bros out there...& respect to all sisters.Priyanka Chopra shared a picture with her younger brother Siddharth Chopra. In the picture, Siddharth is showing off the many rakhi bands tied on his hand and PeeCee an orange cash envelope she arguably got as gift. “I've got an army of brothers, and this one (@siddharthchopra89) happens to be the leader of the pack (by default) :p Happy #RakshaBandhan! It's one of my favorite festivals where the sister ties a sacred thread around the brother's wrist for protection, symbolic of the beautiful bond between siblings. I can't imagine life without having my brothers in my corner... Love you guys!” she wrote alongside it.In a departure from tradition, Aamir Khan shared images of tying rakhi to his sisters Nikhat and Farhat Khan. He shared photos of the celebration at his Mumbai house on his social media pages. “Wishing everyone a very Happy Raksha Bandhan. Love a,” he wrote.Zoya Akhtar, who is currently taking some time off in the New York City, shared a heart-warming image of brother Farhan and her when they were children. “He and Me #babybro #favboy#happybandhan #igotyoubabe#myforeverperson #whenicalledyoufru#thats70sshow @faroutakhtar,” she captioned it.