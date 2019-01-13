GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
From Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher to Emraan Hashmi, Celebs Wish India a Happy Lohri

Here’s wishing you all a very happy, joyous and prosperous Lohri.

News18.com

Updated:January 13, 2019, 11:28 AM IST
Images: Instagram
It’s that time of the year again when farmers harvest their winter crops, hoping for longer days and a brighter sun, when people gather around bonfires to celebrate across the country.

As India celebrates Lohri today, several Bollywood stars took to social media to extend best wishes. As always, Amitabh Bachchan led the group, sharing several Lohri images and wishing everyone a joyous Lohri, Pongal, Bihu and Makar Sankranti.




Veteran actor Anupam Kher, whose film The Accidental Prime Minister—based on the eponymous book by former PM Manmohan Singh’s media adviser Sanjaya Baru—released this Friday, also took to Twitter to extend wishes. “Wishing you all #HappyLohri #HappyMakarSankranti #HappyPongal. Love, peace and happiness always,” he wrote.




So did Emraan Hashmi, who is awaiting the release of his next film, Why Cheat India. “A day of many festivals. Wishing you all #HappyLohri, #HappyPongal, #MakarSankranti, #Pongal, #Uttrayan and #Bihu. #SundayMotivation #Lohri2019,” he tweeted.




Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi shared an interesting image of himself performing in the middle of a wheat crop. “May this Lohri, Pongal and Makar Sankranti brings joy, happiness, health and prosperity to everyone. Lohri diyan lakh lakh vadhiyan. Rab Rakha.... #HappyLohri #Pongal #MakarSankranti,” he tweeted.




Actor Kajal Aggarwal shared a photo of herself dressed in red festive-wear. “Wishing you all a very #HappyLohri May the warmth of this festival fill your home & heart with eternal joy,” she tweeted.




West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee also shared warm wishes on the joyous occasion. “Wishing everyone #HappyLohri. May your lives be filled with happiness, peace and prosperity,” she wrote on Twitter.







