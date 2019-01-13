From Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher to Emraan Hashmi, Celebs Wish India a Happy Lohri
Here’s wishing you all a very happy, joyous and prosperous Lohri.
Images: Instagram
As India celebrates Lohri today, several Bollywood stars took to social media to extend best wishes. As always, Amitabh Bachchan led the group, sharing several Lohri images and wishing everyone a joyous Lohri, Pongal, Bihu and Makar Sankranti.
T 3057 - सूर्य के उत्तरायण होने पर मौसम बदलने लगता है और देश के अनेक हिस्सों में लोग नई फसल का उत्सव मनाते है। इस अवसर पर लोहड़ी, मकर संक्रान्ति, भोगली बिहु, पोंगल, उत्तरायणी और पौष पर्व की बधाई और शुभकामनाएं— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 13, 2019
Happy Lohri, Pongal , Bihu, Makar Sankranti 🙏🙏🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/dH9k87OOoH
Veteran actor Anupam Kher, whose film The Accidental Prime Minister—based on the eponymous book by former PM Manmohan Singh’s media adviser Sanjaya Baru—released this Friday, also took to Twitter to extend wishes. “Wishing you all #HappyLohri #HappyMakarSankranti #HappyPongal. Love, peace and happiness always,” he wrote.
Wishing you all #HappyLohri #HappyMakarSankranti #HappyPongal. Love, peace and happiness always.🙏😍 pic.twitter.com/D5CB8WJYRa— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) January 13, 2019
So did Emraan Hashmi, who is awaiting the release of his next film, Why Cheat India. “A day of many festivals. Wishing you all #HappyLohri, #HappyPongal, #MakarSankranti, #Pongal, #Uttrayan and #Bihu. #SundayMotivation #Lohri2019,” he tweeted.
A day of many festivals. Wishing you all #HappyLohri, #HappyPongal, #MakarSankranti, #Pongal, #Uttrayan and #Bihu. #SundayMotivation #Lohri2019— WHY Emraan Hashmi (@emraanhashmi) January 13, 2019
Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi shared an interesting image of himself performing in the middle of a wheat crop. “May this Lohri, Pongal and Makar Sankranti brings joy, happiness, health and prosperity to everyone. Lohri diyan lakh lakh vadhiyan. Rab Rakha.... #HappyLohri #Pongal #MakarSankranti,” he tweeted.
May this Lohri, Pongal and Makar Sankranti brings joy, happiness, health and prosperity to everyone. Lohri diyan lakh lakh vadhiyan. Rab Rakha....#HappyLohri #Pongal #MakarSankranti pic.twitter.com/kaJ6WVZKT6— Daler Mehndi (@dalermehndi) January 13, 2019
Actor Kajal Aggarwal shared a photo of herself dressed in red festive-wear. “Wishing you all a very #HappyLohri May the warmth of this festival fill your home & heart with eternal joy,” she tweeted.
Wishing you all a very #HappyLohri 😊— Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) January 13, 2019
May the warmth of this festival fill your home & heart with eternal joy❤ pic.twitter.com/LURsahEwMc
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee also shared warm wishes on the joyous occasion. “Wishing everyone #HappyLohri. May your lives be filled with happiness, peace and prosperity,” she wrote on Twitter.
Wishing everyone #HappyLohri. May your lives be filled with happiness, peace and prosperity— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) January 13, 2019
A Day of Many Festivals.— Anup Jalota (@anupjalota) January 13, 2019
Wishing you all #HappyLohri, #HappyPongal, #MakarSankranti, #Pongal, #Uttrayan and #Bihu. #SundayMotivation #Lohri2019 pic.twitter.com/yv7gRpTpbz
