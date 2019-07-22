From Amitabh Bachchan to Anupam Kher, Indian Actors Hail Medal Haul by Athlete Hima Das
Hima Das continued her sensational sprint form as she clinched her fifth gold of the month by claiming the top honours in a 400 m race in Czech Republic Saturday.
File photo of Hima Das (Photo Credit: Twitter/AFI)
Members of the Indian film fraternity, including veterans like like Amitabh Bachchan and Anupam Kher, have hailed the medal haul by athlete Hima Das, saying, India is proud of her remarkable feat.
The sprinter continued her sensational sprint form as she clinched her fifth gold of the month by claiming the top honours in a 400 m race in Czech Republic Saturday. Hima clocked a season-best time of 52.09 seconds to win the gold in 400m at the Nove Mesto nad Metuji Grand Prix. Her personal best is 50.79 seconds, which she recorded at the 2018 Asian Games.
Congratulating the athlete on her incredible victory, actor Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "This is an incredible finish.. In the 400 meters to give that kind of a spurt in the last 15-20 meters is an IMPOSSIBLE FEAT! AMAZING! HIMA DAS, you are something special!!"
Anupam Kher tweeted, "Dear Hima Das, Your victory will give a flight to the dreams of every new woman in our country. Keep moving forward like this. The love and blessings of 130 crore people are with you."
Actor Adil Hussain posted, "What a spirit you are @HimaDas8! Just bowled by your spirit!"
this is an incredible finish .. in the 400 meters to give that kind of a spurt in the last 15-20 meters is an IMPOSSIBLE FEAT ! AMAZING AMAZING AMAZING .. 👏👏👏👏👍👍👍👍🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳HIMA DAS .. you are something special .. !! https://t.co/4mlyiYhnBl— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 21, 2019
हमारी प्यारी @HimaDas8!!! आपने अपनी शानदार जीत और स्वर्ण पदकों से हम भारतीयों का मस्तशक गर्व से हिमालय से भी ऊँचा कर दिया है। आपकी जीत हमारे देश की हर नव युवती के सपनो को एक उड़ान देगा। ऐसे ही आगे बढ़ती रहो। 130 करोड़ देशवासियों का प्रेम और आशीर्वाद आपकी साथ है। जय हो।😍👏🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/FTKlRWtMCb— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) July 21, 2019
What a spirit you are @HimaDas8! Just bowled by your spirit! https://t.co/DxyuYnjLta— Adil hussain (@_AdilHussain) July 22, 2019
If this doesn’t inspire you ...what will ???? 5th Gold in 20 days !!! What a superstar you are #HimaDas - you are truly India’s Pride- Congratulations https://t.co/uTVBfVjAcv— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) July 21, 2019
