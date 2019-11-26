Take the pledge to vote

3-min read

From Amitabh Bachchan to Parineeti Chopra, Bollywood Pays Tribute to Martyrs of 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks

A number of Bollywood celebrities today took to social media, remembering the loss of innocent lives in the attack and the sacrifice of the heroes.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 26, 2019, 6:24 PM IST
From Amitabh Bachchan to Parineeti Chopra, Bollywood Pays Tribute to Martyrs of 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks
A number of Bollywood celebrities today took to social media, remembering the loss of innocent lives in the attack and the sacrifice of the heroes.

Eleven years ago on this day, November 26, 10 terrorists entered Mumbai and attacked several crowded places in the financial capital of India. The ghastly terror attack brought Mumbai, the city that never sleeps, to a standstill. At least 166 people were killed and 300 were injured in the 26/11 Mumbai attack that lasted for four days.

The horrors of the 2008 Mumbai attacks are still fresh in memories of people of the country. A number of Bollywood celebrities today took to social media, remembering the loss of innocent lives in the attack.

Amitabh Bachchan re-tweeted a post about sub-inspector Tukaram Omble who captured the lone surviving gunman, Ajmal Kasab, even after being riddled by 40 rounds from the AK47 of the terrorist. He wrote, "salute... In the sacrifice and the honour..."

Arjun Kapoor also paid tribute to martyrs of 26/11 Mumbai attack. He wrote, "Remembering all our heroes, our martyrs for their valour, courage and sacrifice. We salute you Jai Hind."

Parineeti Chopra, who will next be seen in the Saina Nehwal biopic, also took to Twitter to pay tribute to martyrs who sacrificed their lives in 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

Anupam Kher also paid his tribute to the victims and heroes of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

Actress Nimrat Kaur wrote, "Prayers and thoughts to all affected and a big salute to all the daredevils who fearlessly fought the #MumbaiAttacks."

Actor Aftab Shivdasani said countrymen should "never forget to thank and appreciate our forces who tirelessly serve and protect our nation."

Actress Koena Mitra also paid tribute to the heroes of 26/11 and. She wrote, “Paying tribute to the valour and sacrifice of our Heros of 26/11. Condolences to the families who lost their loved ones.”

Director Madhur Bhandarkar also took to Twitter and paid his tribute to those who lost their lives in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. He wrote, "Remembering the Real Heroes who saved the city 11 years ago on 26/11, My heartfelt tribute to all those martyrs and Innocent Civilians who Lost their lives in #MumbaiTerrorAttack."

