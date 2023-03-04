International Women’s day is just around the corner. On this occasion, we choose to look at Bollywood’s single mothers, who have defied societal norms and forged their own paths. They stood against all odds and taboos. These women have actually taught us to stand tall against all sorts of criticism. There are many such proud single mothers who work as actors in the television and film industry.

Here are a few celebrities who are raising their children on their own.

Amrita Singh

Amrita Singh got married to Saif Ali Khan in 1991 and they got separated in 2004. Following their divorce, Amrita raised both of their children, Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan, all by herself. Both the children share a close relationship with their father.

Neena Gupta

Neena Gupta’s relationship with Vivian Richards, former West Indies cricketer, didn’t last long. After that, she made the decision to raise her daughter Masaba by herself. Masaba and Neena have a close relationship and are frequently seen supporting and encouraging each other.

Sushmita Sen

Former Miss Universe and Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen raised many eyebrows in 2000 when she adopted Renee, her first daughter. Sushmita was just 24 years old back then. She adopted her second daughter Alisah in 2010. Sushmita has been raising her two girls admirably. She is no doubt a strong woman and a doting mother.

Karisma Kapoor

Next up on the list would be Karisma Kapoor, who got married to industrialist Sunjay Kapur and the couple had two kids Samaira and Kiaan. In 2014, they got divorced. Since then, Karisma has been responsible for raising her children alone.

Pooja Bedi

After divorcing business tycoon Farhan Furniturewala, Bollywood actress Pooja Bedi raised both of her children, Alaya and Omar Furniturewala by herself. In 2020, Alaya made her acting debut in Jawaani Jaaneman, starring opposite Saif Ali Khan.

Malaika Arora

Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora got married in 1998, but their marriage did not last long. After over 20 years of marriage, they got a divorce in 2017. Their son Arhaan Khan has been well-raised by Malaika after the duo’s separation.

Konkona Sensharma

In 2010, Konkona married actor Ranvir Shorey, but their marriage didn’t last long. They announced their separation, and in 2020 they obtained a divorce. Ranvir and Konkona both have joint custody of their son Haroon; but Konkona has been looking after him.

