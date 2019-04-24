Take the pledge to vote

From Ananya Panday to Karan Deol, 5 Star Kids Who’ll Be Making Their Bollywood Debut in 2019

Here are five star-children who will be making their big Bollywood debut this year.

IANS

Updated:April 24, 2019, 12:30 PM IST
(From left) Karan Deol, Ananya Panday and Karan Kapadia. (Images: Instagram)
After actor Mohnish Bahl's daughter Pranutan kick-started her Bollywood innings this year, several star kids are gearing up to make their debut on the silver screen.

Pranutan made her acting debut at the age of 26 with superstar Salman Khan's production Notebook, released last month.

Here are five other star children who will be making their Bollywood debut this year:

Ananya Panday: The daughter of actor Chunky Panday will make her debut with Punit Malhotra's Student of the Year 2, which is slated to release on May 10. Ananya has also bagged a major role in Pati Patni Aur Woh, an adaptation of BR Chopra's 1978 film with the same title.



Karan Kapadia: Actor Dimple Kapadia's nephew and Twinkle Khanna's cousin Karan is set to make his first silver screen showing on May 3 with Blank. An action thriller, the film revolves around the life of a suicide bomber, essayed by Karan. It also stars Sunny Deol. Akshay Kumar has shot a special song for his brother-in-law's upcoming film, which has been directed by Behzad Khambata.

Karan Deol: Actor-filmmaker and now politician Sunny Deol's son Karan will make his debut with the film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, a love story directed by Sunny himself, which will also mark the Bollywood debut of Sahher Bambba.




Ahan Shetty: Athiya Shetty's brother and Suniel Shetty's son, Ahan will join the Bollywood bandwagon with the Hindi remake of Telugu hit movie RX 100. He will be paired with Tara Sutaria who is venturing into the world of acting with Student of the Year 2

The yet untitled film is being produced under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banner and is presented by Fox Star Studios. It will go on floors by June this year.

Alizeh Agnihotri: Superstar Salman Khan's niece and daughter of filmmaker Atul Agnihotri and Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Alizeh Agnihotri is reportedly set to make her acting debut in Bollywood with Dabangg 3.

Follow @News18Movies for more.
