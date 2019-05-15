From Anil Kapoor to Abhishek Bachchan, Celebs Wish Madhuri Dixit a Happy Birthday
As Madhuri Dixit Nene turned 52 on Wednesday, wishes poured in from all quarters of B-town.
Image: Shriram Nene/Twitter
"To the most beautiful woman on the planet and my own soul mate, wanted to wish you a very happy bday and many happy returns. Loving the journey we are on and look forward to amazing things in the future," Shriram wrote along with a photograph of himself with Madhuri.
To the most beautiful woman on the planet and my own soul mate, wanted to wish you a very happy bday and many happy returns. Loving the journey we are on and look forward to amazing things in the future! Love R pic.twitter.com/iGVp92LT7n— Dr. Shriram Nene (@DoctorNene) May 15, 2019
The couple got married in 1999 and share two sons Arin and Raayan.
Madhuri ventured into Hindi cinema in 1984 with Abodh and rose to stardom with the 1988 film Tezaab.
She made a name for herself in the Hindi film industry with films such as Ram Lakhan, Parinda, Dil, Saajan, Beta, Khalnayak, Hum Aapke Hain Koun!, Dil To Pagal Hai and Devdas.
She was feted with the Padma Shri in 2008 for her contribution to cinema. Madhuri ventured into film production with the Marathi comedy 15 August.
Celebrities from the film fraternity too have wished the actress, who is fondly called the 'Dhak-dhak' girl of Bollywood.
Here's what they have tweeted:
Anil Kapoor wrote, "Wish you a very happy birthday Madhuri Dixit! You've always been a wonderful co-star and an even better friend! Working with you has given me memories that I'll cherish forever. Here's to many more! May you stay timeless, fabulous and glamorous as always! Lots of love and light."
Wish you a very happy birthday @MadhuriDixit! You've always been a wonderful co-star & an even better friend! Working with you has given me memories that I’ll cherish forever. Here’s to many more!— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) May 15, 2019
May you stay timeless, fabulous & glamorous as always!
Lots of love & light! pic.twitter.com/NfhF7aCxsL
Abhishek Bachchan wrote, "Wishing Madhuriji the happiest of birthdays. Lots of love and respect always."
Wishing @MadhuriDixit ji the happiest of birthdays. Lots of love and respect always.— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) May 15, 2019
Riteish Deshmukh wrote, "Happy Birthday my favouritest Madhuriji. May you forever brighten the silver screen. Keep Smiling. Happiness, good health and love always."
Happy Birthday my favouritest Madhuri ji @MadhuriDixit - May you forever brighten the silver screen- Keep Smiling. Happiness, Good Health & Love always. #HappyBirthdayMadhuriDixit pic.twitter.com/hkFmAbWM9Z— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) May 15, 2019
Kiara Advani wrote, "Happy Birthday to my first most favourite actress ma'am! It's been such an honour to have worked with you and met you, forever inspired by your grace and humility. May this year be your bestest. God bless you! Lots of love always."
Happy Happy Birthday to my first most favourite actress, @MadhuriDixit ma’am! It’s been such an honour to have worked with you and met you, forever inspired by your grace and humility. May this year be your bestest. God bless you! Lots of love always ❤️ pic.twitter.com/RJz4yodKPG— Kiara Advani (@Advani_Kiara) May 15, 2019
Anup Jalota wrote, "Madhuriji, no one till date is as graceful on screen and off screen. It's a privilege to have been able to witness your commendable performances. Thank you for being you."
.@MadhuriDixit Ji, no one till date is as graceful on screen and off screen. It's a privilege to have been able to witness your commendable performances. Thank you for being you! A very happy birthday, god bless you!#HappyBirthdayMadhuriDixit pic.twitter.com/IpikAPa6EQ— Anup Jalota (@anupjalota) May 15, 2019
Maniesh Paul wrote, "Happy birthday to the woman with the best smile in the world! The most humble superstar and my palluprem. Loads of love."
Happy birthday to the woman with the best smile in the world!!the most humble superstar and my #PALLUPREM...loads of love to u madhuri mam @MadhuriDixit ...stay blessed and happy always pic.twitter.com/VJKuZ9GTOZ— Maniesh Paul (@ManishPaul03) May 15, 2019
Read: Happy Birthday Madhuri Dixit: 10 Things You Didn’t Know About the Actress
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Play a Power-Hungry, Manipulative Woman in Mani Ratnam’s Film
- OnePlus 7 Pro Available for Amazon Prime Members, But 12GB Variant Seems to be Missing
- Dhoni's Unique Punishment to Tackle Latecomers in Training Revealed
- Meet Karan Singh Grover, the New Mr Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Teams Will Be Wary of India's Bowling Unit: Bhuvneshwar
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s