Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
3-min read

From Anil Kapoor to Abhishek Bachchan, Celebs Wish Madhuri Dixit a Happy Birthday

As Madhuri Dixit Nene turned 52 on Wednesday, wishes poured in from all quarters of B-town.

IANS

Updated:May 15, 2019, 3:13 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
From Anil Kapoor to Abhishek Bachchan, Celebs Wish Madhuri Dixit a Happy Birthday
Image: Shriram Nene/Twitter
Loading...
As actress Madhuri Dixit Nene turned 52 on Wednesday, her husband Shriram Nene penned a heart-warming message and tagged her as the "most beautiful woman on the planet".

"To the most beautiful woman on the planet and my own soul mate, wanted to wish you a very happy bday and many happy returns. Loving the journey we are on and look forward to amazing things in the future," Shriram wrote along with a photograph of himself with Madhuri.




The couple got married in 1999 and share two sons Arin and Raayan.

Madhuri ventured into Hindi cinema in 1984 with Abodh and rose to stardom with the 1988 film Tezaab.

She made a name for herself in the Hindi film industry with films such as Ram Lakhan, Parinda, Dil, Saajan, Beta, Khalnayak, Hum Aapke Hain Koun!, Dil To Pagal Hai and Devdas.

She was feted with the Padma Shri in 2008 for her contribution to cinema. Madhuri ventured into film production with the Marathi comedy 15 August.

Celebrities from the film fraternity too have wished the actress, who is fondly called the 'Dhak-dhak' girl of Bollywood.

Here's what they have tweeted:

Anil Kapoor wrote, "Wish you a very happy birthday Madhuri Dixit! You've always been a wonderful co-star and an even better friend! Working with you has given me memories that I'll cherish forever. Here's to many more! May you stay timeless, fabulous and glamorous as always! Lots of love and light."




Abhishek Bachchan wrote, "Wishing Madhuriji the happiest of birthdays. Lots of love and respect always."




Riteish Deshmukh wrote, "Happy Birthday my favouritest Madhuriji. May you forever brighten the silver screen. Keep Smiling. Happiness, good health and love always."




Kiara Advani wrote, "Happy Birthday to my first most favourite actress ma'am! It's been such an honour to have worked with you and met you, forever inspired by your grace and humility. May this year be your bestest. God bless you! Lots of love always."




Anup Jalota wrote, "Madhuriji, no one till date is as graceful on screen and off screen. It's a privilege to have been able to witness your commendable performances. Thank you for being you."




Maniesh Paul wrote, "Happy birthday to the woman with the best smile in the world! The most humble superstar and my palluprem. Loads of love."




Read: Happy Birthday Madhuri Dixit: 10 Things You Didn’t Know About the Actress

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
solr_search_ibnlive_test.php?query=(tag_topic:(" lok sabha elections 2019"))&sortby=insert_date&sortorder=desc&start=0&limit=9
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram