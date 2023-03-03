In her latest Instagram post, Bollywood diva Sushmita Sen shared that she survived a heart attack a few days ago. Sharing a picture with her dad Sushmita Sen wrote, “I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back…Angioplasty done…stent in place…and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed ‘I do have a big heart’.

One of the fittest actresses in the tinsel town Sushmita Sen’s news of a heart attack has again revived the pain of losing gems in cinema. From Siddharth Shukla to Puneeth Rajkumar to singer KK, Indian cinema has seen tragic news one after other. Here are some notable celebrities who died of a heart attack:

Arvind Trivedi

In Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan, senior actor Arvind Trivedi played the role of Ravan. He passed away in Mumbai in 2021. He was experiencing health issues for a while but suffered a cardiac attack. He had a 40-year old career in Gujarati films. The prolific performer appeared in Vikram Aur Betaal in addition to Ramayan. Arvind Trivedi appeared in nearly 300 movies, including Gujarati and Hindi. The late actor also appeared in a number of social and mythological pictures. Arvind Trivedi served in parliament as an MP from 1991 to 1996, when he won from Gujarat’s Sabarkatha constituency.

Mithilesh Chaturvedi

Veteran actor Mithilesh Chaturvedi passed away due to a cardiac attack in 2022. He was best known for his roles in the movies Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Koi Mil Gaya and Ready. In 1997, Mithilesh made his debut in the film Bhai Bhai. In Hindi films like Taal, Fiza, Asoka, Bunty Aur Babli, Krrish, Gulabo Sitabo and the well-known online series Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, the character actor went on to give some enduring performances. The actor also appeared in several television shows including Kayamat and Sinndoor Tere Naam Ka.

Brahma Swaroop Mishra

Actor Brahma Swaroop Mishra, who passed away aged 36, was from the movie Mirzapur, in 2021. He was found dead in his home in Mumbai. Two days before he passed away, he had complained of chest discomfort. Police discovered the actor’s body in his bathroom after neighbours reported of a foul smell emanating from the apartment. Although the exact reason for the actor’s death is still unknown, the police speculated that he may have had a heart attack.

Pradeep Patwardhan

Pradeep Patwardhan, a seasoned Marathi actor, known for his work in movies like Chashme Bahaddar, Ek Shodh and Mee Shivajiraje Bhosale Boltoy, passed away as a result of a heart attack. Patwardhan, 65, passed away at his home in south Bombay in 2022. In 2015, he also appeared in Bombay Velvet, directed by Anurag Kashyap.

Sidharth Shukla

When it came to his acting profession, actor Sidharth Shukla had always defied the odds. Shukla won the 13th season of Bigg Boss in 2019 and became a household name, thereby solidifying his status as a legitimate reality TV celebrity. The actor passed away on September 2, 2021, at the age of 40, due to a heart attack.

