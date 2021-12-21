From Attire to Energy, These Desi Girls Rock Priyanka Chopra's Hit Number From Dostana

Priyanka Chopra, India’s international superstar, is also sometimes referred to as “Desi Girl", a title she earned after the release of the 2008 film Dostana. And even 13 years later, the song is still fresh in the minds of the audience. Innumerable people have performed on the song and uploaded their videos to YouTube.

And now one such video is going viral on social media. In the clip, two girls — Grishma Hegde and Amy Aela — are seen performing wonderfully to the hit number.

Grishma has choreographed the entire performance and uploaded the video to her YouTube channel. The video was uploaded a year ago and has 16 lakh views now. Grishma and Amy’s dance is also receiving a lot of appreciation in the comments section. While some users have appreciated their energy and expressions, others have praised the choreography. A user wrote: “Stunning performance. I am loving it".

The performance is worth watching. The trio of Shankar Mahadevan, Sunidhi Chauhan, and Vishal Dadlani had sung the popular number. Priyanka, accompanied by Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham, delivered a power-packed performance on this song, and it received a lot of appreciation from the fans.

And now, over a decade later, the song is once again becoming popular courtesy of a brilliant performance by Grishma Hegde and Amy Aela.

