From Audi to Volvo XC: Here Are Nia Sharma’s Expensive Car Collection

Nia Sharma is one of the most successful actresses in the television world. From her on-point fashion experiments to bold acting, Nia has created a niche for herself in the industry with her hard work. She has been a part of a couple of hit television shows and reality shows. Apart from her success, her bold avatar and outspoken attitude have always kept the actress in the headlines. Nia’s Instagram feed is loaded with unique fashion choices. In all ways, she is truly one of the most popular fashionistas of the telly world.

The actress started her acting career in television with Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha, in 2010 and then played Nisha Mehta in the multi-starrer Behenein. However, Nia did not get the desired recognition and fame in the industry. It came to her only when she was signed for the main lead role of Manvi Chaudhary in daily soap Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai alongside Krystle D'Souza, Karan Tacker, and Kushal Tandon. After this, Nia never looked back and went on to bag another lead role in Jamai Raja opposite Ravi Dubey.

Nia debuted on the digital platform in 2017 with Vikram Bhatt's web series Twisted. The year kept her busy as she was later offered the eighth season of Colors TV's stunt-based reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi hosted by Rohit Shetty. This year, Nia was seen in Jamai Raja 2.0 opposite Ravi, which premiered on the digital platform. Along with being a true fashionista, Nia is very fond of four-wheelers. The actress has a huge collection of expensive cars, including Audi Q7 and Audi A4.

Earlier this year in January, Nia brought home a brand new luxurious car, Volvo XC. Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared pictures and videos of Volvo XC, which costs between Rs 80 lakh to Rs 1 crore. The black coloured SUV belonged to the Swedish luxury automobile marque Volvo.

Currently, Nia is inside the Bigg Boss OTT house.

