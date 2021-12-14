From Ayushmann Khurrana to Harbhajan Singh, KBC 13 Promises Star-Studded Finale Week

Kaun Banega Crorepati is soon to enter its finale week and is going to end the 13th season with a bang. Celebrities like Ayushmann Khurrana, Badshah, Neha Kakkar, Disha Parmar, Vaani Kapoor, and Maniesh Paul will grace the final few episodes. Other personalities in the guest list include cricketers Harbhajan Singh and Irfan Pathan along with stars of the movie Badhai Ho – Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao.

In a new promo, released by Sony TV on Instagram, KBC 13 host Amitabh Bachchan is engaging in numerous fun activities with celebrity guests. The 79-year-old is seen rapping with Badshah and playing cricket with Harbhajan only to break into a bhangra dance with him later on. Amitabh Bachchan also puts on display his soft side in the promo when he appears to be deeply moved by Neha singing Kabhi Kabhie Mere Dil Mein, a song picturised on him and actress Rekha for the 1976 movie Kabhi Kabhie. With Ayushmann, he recreates a comic scene from their movie Gulabo Sitabo.

The highlight of the promo is Amitabh Bachchan displaying his cricketing skills. He hits Harbhajan Singh for a six. Irfan Pathan is seen taking over as a commentator and teases Harbhajan by saying, “Harbhajan Singh ke haath mein gend, badi pitai hone wali hai Amitabh Bachchan ke haath se (Harbhajan Singh has the ball and he will be thrashed by Amitabh Bachchan).”

Kaun Banega Crorepati, which is in its 13th season currently, debuted way back in 2000 and has been hosted throughout by Amitabh Bachchan, except for the third season which was anchored by Shah Rukh Khan.

This season saw the appearance of a lot of celebrity guests who participated to donate the winnings to a charity of their choice. The KBC season also hit a major milestone by airing the 1000th episode of the show.

