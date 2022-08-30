From Baahubali to Karthikeya 2, Tollywood's Biggest Commercial Hits

South Indian film industry has started giving Bollywood a run for its money, especially after the pandemic. The regional film industry has revolutionised itself with massive projects attempted from pan-India to a world-level audience. South Indian cinema, which is divided into several small industries according to languages, is home to some of the biggest profitable films of all time.

Let’s take a look at some of the most epic movies from Tollywood that have changed the fate of South Indian cinema.

Baahubali: The Beginning (2015)

The SS Rajamouli directorial, starring Prabhas, was the movie that made the world witnessed the power of South Indian Cinema. The film churned out Rs. 600 crore gross collection in all languages.

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017)

The second part of the Indian epic action film emerged as the biggest film in Telugu as well as the pan India level. This movie has a worldwide box office collection of Rs. 860 crore shares.

RRR (2022)

With RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr. NTR, Rajamouli showed everyone what larger-than-life filmmaking looks like. The film has received super hit status with a profit of Rs. 111.41 crores.

Ala Vaikunta Puram (2020)

Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, this movie starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde has earned Rs. 85 crores as its pre-release business. Overall, the film became a blockbuster hit with Rs. 160.37 crores. Overall Rs. 75.88 crores in profits.

Gita Govindam (2018)

Director Parasuram made this same movie with Vijay Deverakonda in the lead. The film has achieved sensational success. It minted Rs. 15 crores as its pre-release business. Rs. 70 crores are shares and Rs. 55.43 crores are in profit.

F2 (2022)

The Anil Ravipudi directorial starring Venkatesh and Varun Tej churned out Rs. 50 crores in profit.

Pushpa: The Rise (2022)

The Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer was a game-changer. The film has a total of Rs. 39.72 crore profit.

Sarileru Neekevvaru (2020)

Directed by Anil Ravipudi starring Superstar Mahesh Babu, this movie did a pre-release business of 99.3 crores. Overall, it had Rs. 39.36 crores in profits.

Karthikeya 2 (2022)

The sequel to Karthikeya was a sensational success in Hindi as well as Telugu. The film has collected an overall total of Rs. 36 crores in share profits. Moreover, it is among the top 10 highest-grossing films.

