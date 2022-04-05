From Baahubali To RRR, A Look At The Top Grossing Films

Films are about so much more than just entertainment. Every detail of a release, from the number of screenings to the box office collections is analysed. And, a movie gets all the more special when it stars our favourite stars. Doesn’t it? Well, today we bring you the list of the highest-grossing films in Karnataka.

1. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion

Starting the list with the epic saga featuring Prabhas and Rana Daggubatti. The SS Rajamouli directorial collected more than ₹10 billion in India. After all, why won’t it be? Everyone, at last, got to know “Katappa ne Baahubali ko kyon mara”.

2. Baahubali: The Beginning

This was the first time when the world was introduced to Prabhas’ Shiva. It was a big sensation at that time. The overall collection in Karnataka was 80 crore. The film also stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannah, Ramya Krishna, Sathyaraj and Nasar.

3. RRR - Rise, Roar And Revolt

Another SS Rajamouli creation is waiting for your attention. With Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles, the film has checked all the boxes. Bollywood’s Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt are seen in cameo roles. The film grossed Rs. 37.15 crore per share in Karnataka.

4. Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy

Though the Chiranjeevi starrer had failed to impress the audience, things looked different in Karnataka. The Surender Reddy directorial was labelled Rs. 16.50 crore per share.

5. Saaho

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor’s Saaho made ₹130 crore in the first five days. The film, which was also released in Karnataka, made Rs.16.15 crore in share collections.

