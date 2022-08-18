From Baazigar to Maine Pyaar Kiya, Films Raju Srivastav Starred Before the Great Indian Laughter Challenge

Raju Srivastava became a household name after his appearance in the 2005 comedy show, The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. There would hardly be anyone who would not laugh at his character, Gajodhar Bhaiyya. However, that was not his first brush with the world of acting. The man has been a part of the world of cinema from the early 1990s. Raju Srivastava has been, in fact, worked in films that also had Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Govinda and Hrithik Roshan. While the roles had been small, many of these still remain very memorable. Here is a list of the films he has been a part of before The Great Indian Laughter Challenge.

Maine Pyaar Kiya:

The Salman Khan and Bhagyashree starrer had Raju Srivastava in a very small role, where he could be seen cleaning a truck.

Baazigar:

Remember the scene where Shilpa Shetty arrives at her college, and three students talk about her. Well, if you could remember, then one of them was none other than Raju Srivastava. Yes, he played Shilpa’s college mate.

Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiyaa

After 1993 starrer Baazigar, Raju Srivastava was kind of absent from the screen. However, he made a return with the 2001 film, Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiyaa. He played the character of a local don.

Waah! Tera Kya Kehna

Raju Srivastava once again collaborated with Govinda in the 2002 film, Waah! Tera Kya Kehna. He played one of the assistants of Govinda’s character Banne Khan.

Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon

Yes, Raju Srivastava was also a part of this Hrithik Roshan- Kareena Kapoor starrer and the actor played latter’s domestic help.

Special Mention- Shaktimaan

Yes we know it’s not a film, but the comedian was a part of this iconic serial starring Mukesh Khanna in the titular role. He played the character of Dhurandhar Singh.

Raju Srivastava had later been a part of several films like Bombay To Goa, Bhavnao Ko Samjho and even Kapil Sharma starrer Firangi. He had also participated in reality shows like Bigg Boss in its third season, and in Nach Baliye. He was last seen in India’s Laughter Champion, before he suffered a heart attack and was admitted to AIIMS in a critical condition.

