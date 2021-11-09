From Balakrishna to Chiranjeevi, Tollywood is Obsessed With 'Reddy' Trend

From having special songs to a word in the title of the film, actors in Tollywood have followed numerous trends. Balakrishna, Chiranjeevi, and Vijay Devarakonda are among the actors who have followed the trend of having a certain word or name in the title for their movies. Multiple films in the Telugu industry, for example, have had the word “Reddy" in their titles.

The trend started with Balakrishna’s Samarasimha Reddy and is still continuing with movies like Zombie Reddy still being made. Let’s have a look at the movies with Reddy in their titles.

Balakrishna’s Samarasimha Reddy became a sensational box office success and broke all the previous records, becoming an all-time hit. This was followed by Vijay Devarakonda’s Arjun Reddy.

The trend continued with Chiranjeevi’s Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy in which he played the character of Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy. Balakrishna did another movie with a similar title, Chennakesava Reddy, another commercial success and one of the biggest hits of Balayya’s career.

Actor Rajasekhar also worked in a movie titled Bharata Simha Reddy. Not to forget that Sandeep’s Geroge Reddy also had Reddy in its title.

Movies like Sardar Chinnappa Reddy and Naga Chaitanya’s Shailaja Reddy Alludu are also a part of the same list. The trend may continue in future too.

