Telugu superstar Allu Arjun has garnered a special position in the hearts of many with films like the Arya franchise, Sarrainodu, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, and his most recent Pushpa: The Rise. The stylish Tollywood heartthrob has become a fan favourite owing to his amazing performances and perfect dance moves. In his decorated career, Allu Arjun has starred in numerous blockbuster films, taking him to instant fame. However, the 40-year-old has also rejected films that have become super hits. Here is a list of five noteworthy movies that the Pushpa actor turned down.

Bhadra

Ravi Teja is one of the most sought-after actors in the south Indian cinema industry. The film Bhadra, starring Ravi Teja and Meera Jasmine as leads was a huge blockbuster back at that time. Director Boyapati Srinu first proposed this movie to Allu Arjun. However, he refused to be a part of the film since he felt that he didn’t fit in with this type of mass entertainment. Bhadra turned out to be the biggest hit In Ravi Teja’s career.

100% Love

This 2011 romance drama starred Naga Chaitanya and Tamannah Bhatia in the lead. Allu Arjun who was asked by filmmaker Sukumar to be a part of 100% Love, refused to act in it since he was not keen to perform romantic on-screen characters. Naga Chatainya later essayed the character Balu in the film, which turned out to be a box-office success.

Geeta Govindham

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s electrifying on-screen chemistry in director Parasuram Petla’s Geeta Govindham was everyone’s favourite. However, initially, Allu Arjun was the first choice of the director for the film which he later turned down because he thought he is not well-suited for the film. As a result, Allu Arjun once again missed out on a big-budget movie.

Arjun Reddy

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s widely-acclaimed movie Arjun Reddy became the talk of the town upon its release. You’ll be surprised to learn that Allu Arjun was approached by the makers to rope him in as the male lead. However, the Pushpa actor was unable to decide whether he should be a part of the film, and eventually, Vijay Deverakonda bagged the role.

Liger

Puri Jagannadh’s action romance Liger has failed terribly at the box office. The Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday starrer did not impress the viewers. However, Liger was first offered to Allu Arjun, who refused to star in the film.

