From 'Bin Diesel' to 'Sin Diesel,' Fans Have Fun at Vin Diesel's Expense

Vin Diesel gets a drinking problem.



Gin Diesel https://t.co/OXkY3bJcSd — David Robinson (@dmyles99) June 12, 2019

Vin Diesel is my relative



Kin Diesel https://t.co/r56asH2v6T — Opeyimika Aremu (@Ope_D_Write) June 12, 2019

Vin Diesel having premarital sex: Sin Diesel https://t.co/hXHuSTyg56 — youlikeitdontcha (@Mary4Kaylee) June 12, 2019

Vin Diesel enters water

Fin Diesel. https://t.co/XP8Icof9iy — Favour❤️ (@thefemmeforte_) June 12, 2019

Vin Diesel is a trash can;



Bin Diesel https://t.co/nO7vu7NlXg — Your-Village-People (@olivertwittee) June 12, 2019

Vin Diesel writes Tony Award winning broadway musicals.

Lin Diesel. https://t.co/E8AgnIHBsr — Sophie Gorrin (@rosytulips) June 12, 2019

Vin diesel in the metal industry: Tin Diesel https://t.co/IzCpIRsQ5i — Kevin Mokgethe (@Kevinmokgethe) June 12, 2019

Vin Diesel becomes a black circle in contrast to a white one



Yin Diesel https://t.co/N54Gs21GQh — . (@mariekendeboer) June 12, 2019

For nearly 20 years, the Fast Franchise has entertained fans and created some of the biggest cinematic moments in history. It’s an incredible honor to join this franchise and this family. https://t.co/7GFzDsX8sl — John Cena (@JohnCena) June 7, 2019

Seems like netizens' latest fancy is to make memes out of Hollywood stars' unassuming names. Recently, fans on Twitter expressed their affection for John Wick star Keanu Reeves by making innocent and funny mockery of his last name and now Fast and Furious star Vin Diesel is their next target.Read: From Keanu Leaves to Keanu Reads, Keanu Reeves Puns Are Taking Over the Internet Diesel's first name 'Vin' has caught the attention of the fans on social media and they seem to be pulling out all the stops in having a go at the 51-year-old actor. From 'Gin,' and 'Kin' to 'Fin', Diesel's name has got the meme treatment right and the jokes and fun is aplenty. See some of the tweets here:On the movies front, Diesel's Fast and Furious world has recently invited WWE superstar John Cena as the new cast member. Details on Cena's role are being kept under wraps, but Universal Pictures has revealed that he'll be playing "a badass." Cena also took to Twitter to share the news with fans.Read: John Cena Officially Joins Vin Diesel in Fast and Furious 9, Dwayne Johnson May Not Return The 9th film in the franchise is slated to release on May 22, 2020, whereas the production will be starting later this month. While The Rock’s involvement in Fast and Furious 9 is yet to be confirmed, he will next be seen in Hobbs & Shaw, a Fast and Furious spin off, which is due to be released on August 2.Follow @News18Movies for more