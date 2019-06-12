Take the pledge to vote

From 'Bin Diesel' to 'Sin Diesel,' Fans Have Fun at Vin Diesel's Expense

Vin Diesel's name got the meme treatment recently, with fans coming up with hilarious situations to alter his identity.

News18.com

Updated:June 12, 2019, 5:18 PM IST
From 'Bin Diesel' to 'Sin Diesel,' Fans Have Fun at Vin Diesel's Expense
Seems like netizens' latest fancy is to make memes out of Hollywood stars' unassuming names. Recently, fans on Twitter expressed their affection for John Wick star Keanu Reeves by making innocent and funny mockery of his last name and now Fast and Furious star Vin Diesel is their next target.

Read: From Keanu Leaves to Keanu Reads, Keanu Reeves Puns Are Taking Over the Internet

Diesel's first name 'Vin' has caught the attention of the fans on social media and they seem to be pulling out all the stops in having a go at the 51-year-old actor. From 'Gin,' and 'Kin' to 'Fin', Diesel's name has got the meme treatment right and the jokes and fun is aplenty. See some of the tweets here:

























On the movies front, Diesel's Fast and Furious world has recently invited WWE superstar John Cena as the new cast member. Details on Cena's role are being kept under wraps, but Universal Pictures has revealed that he'll be playing "a badass." Cena also took to Twitter to share the news with fans.




Read: John Cena Officially Joins Vin Diesel in Fast and Furious 9, Dwayne Johnson May Not Return

The 9th film in the franchise is slated to release on May 22, 2020, whereas the production will be starting later this month. While The Rock’s involvement in Fast and Furious 9 is yet to be confirmed, he will next be seen in Hobbs & Shaw, a Fast and Furious spin off, which is due to be released on August 2.

