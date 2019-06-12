From 'Bin Diesel' to 'Sin Diesel,' Fans Have Fun at Vin Diesel's Expense
Vin Diesel's name got the meme treatment recently, with fans coming up with hilarious situations to alter his identity.
Image: Reuters Pictures
Read: From Keanu Leaves to Keanu Reads, Keanu Reeves Puns Are Taking Over the Internet
Diesel's first name 'Vin' has caught the attention of the fans on social media and they seem to be pulling out all the stops in having a go at the 51-year-old actor. From 'Gin,' and 'Kin' to 'Fin', Diesel's name has got the meme treatment right and the jokes and fun is aplenty. See some of the tweets here:
Vin Diesel gets a drinking problem.— David Robinson (@dmyles99) June 12, 2019
Gin Diesel https://t.co/OXkY3bJcSd
Vin Diesel is my relative— Opeyimika Aremu (@Ope_D_Write) June 12, 2019
Kin Diesel https://t.co/r56asH2v6T
Vin Diesel having premarital sex: Sin Diesel https://t.co/hXHuSTyg56— youlikeitdontcha (@Mary4Kaylee) June 12, 2019
Vin Diesel enters water— Favour❤️ (@thefemmeforte_) June 12, 2019
Fin Diesel. https://t.co/XP8Icof9iy
Vin Diesel is a trash can;— Your-Village-People (@olivertwittee) June 12, 2019
Bin Diesel https://t.co/nO7vu7NlXg
Vin Diesel writes Tony Award winning broadway musicals.— Sophie Gorrin (@rosytulips) June 12, 2019
Lin Diesel. https://t.co/E8AgnIHBsr
Vin diesel in the metal industry: Tin Diesel https://t.co/IzCpIRsQ5i— Kevin Mokgethe (@Kevinmokgethe) June 12, 2019
Vin Diesel becomes a black circle in contrast to a white one— . (@mariekendeboer) June 12, 2019
Yin Diesel https://t.co/N54Gs21GQh
On the movies front, Diesel's Fast and Furious world has recently invited WWE superstar John Cena as the new cast member. Details on Cena's role are being kept under wraps, but Universal Pictures has revealed that he'll be playing "a badass." Cena also took to Twitter to share the news with fans.
For nearly 20 years, the Fast Franchise has entertained fans and created some of the biggest cinematic moments in history. It’s an incredible honor to join this franchise and this family. https://t.co/7GFzDsX8sl— John Cena (@JohnCena) June 7, 2019
Read: John Cena Officially Joins Vin Diesel in Fast and Furious 9, Dwayne Johnson May Not Return
The 9th film in the franchise is slated to release on May 22, 2020, whereas the production will be starting later this month. While The Rock’s involvement in Fast and Furious 9 is yet to be confirmed, he will next be seen in Hobbs & Shaw, a Fast and Furious spin off, which is due to be released on August 2.
