From Blaming Anushka for Virat's Depression to Calling Salman 'Gunda,' A Look at KRK's Controversial Tweets

Film critic Kamaal R Khan, popularly known as KRK, was recently arrested by Mumbai Police for one of his 2020 tweets. In his controversial tweet, he targeted late actors Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor. Owing to the same, a complaint was filed against him by Rahul Kanal, a member of the Yuva Sena, at the Malad Police Station. According to reports, KRK has been sent to judicial custody for 14 days after he was detained at the airport.

Kamaal R Khan is known for his highly notorious film reviews and for taking digs at Indian actors. Over the years, he has received a lot of flak for steering up controversies with his tweets. Here’s taking a look at the five most controversial tweets by KRK:

KRK blamed Anushka Sharma for Virat Kohli’s depression

In one of his recent tweets, Kamaal R Khan blamed actress Anushka Sharma for being the cause of cricketer Virat Kohli’s depression. Soon after his tweet did the rounds on the micro-blogging platform, Twitterati slammed him for being misogynistic. Upon being lambasted by netizens, he deleted his derogatory tweet about the celebrity couple.

When KRK’s derogatory tweets about Salman Khan landed him in legal trouble

The film critic and actor found himself in legal trouble after Salman Khan filed a defamation case against him. It was after the premiere of Salman’s action-thriller film Radhe. Back then, KRK claimed that the defamation case was filed against him because he brutally criticised the 2021 film in his review. He then shared a video on YouTube to explain his side of the story, which was also later deleted.

Dear Media people please don’t make your own story. This is my reply to Salman Khan for his Defamation Case! https://t.co/xwBvUiFhO2 via @YouTube — Kamal Rashid Kumar (@kamaalrkhan) May 26, 2021

KRK claimed Karan Johar offered him Rs 25 lakhs for a positive review

Back in 2015, Kamaal R Khan caused a stir on the internet when he shared a screenshot of supposed text messages by Karan Johar. He claimed that the Bollywood filmmaker was willing to pay him a whopping Rs 25 lakhs for giving a four-star rating to Bombay Velvet. Later, the film’s director, Anurag Kashyap dismissed the false claims made by KRK.

Oh! So now Karan Johar sir is offering me 25lakh Rs for good review of #BombayVelvet pic.twitter.com/aZgImC6Pq5 — Kamal Rashid Kumar (@kamaalrkhan) April 25, 2015

KRK bashed Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap for their ‘Boycott’ comment

During a promotional interview for their film Dobaaraa, Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap shared their take on the current “#Boycott” trend on Twitter. Soon after their clip from the interview went viral on the internet, KRK bashed the actor-director duo by tweeting, “Arey Aap Dono Ki Itni Aukaat Kahan, Ki Koi Apna Ek Tweet waste Karega, Aap Logon Ke Liye. Boycott Unka Hota Hai Jinki Koi value Hoti hai. #Anuragkashyap #TaapseePannu!” Although he later deleted the tweet, KRK continued to troll Taapsee and Anurag’s film on Twitter.

Film #Dobaaraa collected ₹1.75Cr in week1 and it’s a disaster. Congrats to @taapsee and #AnuragKashyap for this super success. — Kamal Rashid Kumar (@kamaalrkhan) August 26, 2022

When Sonakshi Sinha clapped back at KRK for his disrespectful survey

KRK’s surveys are quite infamous on Twitter. In one of his surveys, which was conducted back in 2014, the Deshdrohi actor asked Twitterati for their take on the Bollywood actress who has a posterior that can match American socialite Kim Kardashian’s buttocks. In his survey, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Parineeti Chopra and Sonakshi Sinha were pitted against one another. Soon, Sonakshi clapped back at Kamaal by calling him “a woman disrespecting waste of space.” The Dabangg actress also tweeted that he should be given “4 tight slaps.” KRK then apologised to Sonakshi Sinha for the same.

