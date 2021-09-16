From Body Hair to Online Trolling, Anil Kapoor Fields All Questions on 'Pinch'

Bollywood veteran Anil Kapoor was recently invited as a guest on Arbaaz Khan’s show Pinch, which streams on Zee5. The platform is for celebrities to share what pinches them about social media. During the show, Arbaaz read out some playful and some twisted tweets, including a discussion about Anil Kapoos’ body hair on social media and Salman Khan’s marriage.

In one segment during the show, Arbaaz brought up the time when Anil Kapoor had congratulated Anupam Kher on Twitter and asked him for a drink. The actor was trolled, and many had advised him to think before tweeting. In response to that, he laughed it off and said that he and Anupam had been friends for a long time and ‘Ek drink to banta hai’ could be meant anything.

Earlier, Anil had also shared a romantic post for his wife Sunita and a picture of himself showing off his biceps, in which his children, Rhea and Anand trolled him playfully.

Rhea Kapoor wrote, “Dad, you’re the definition of extra.” Reacting to this, Anil said, “Children are always embarrassed by their parents. They wonder why am I buttering my wife but It’s more out of love.” When Harshvardhan trolled him for showing off his biceps photo, to which he laughed and said, “He’s right. He knows me. I was showing off.”

Furthermore, Arbaaz asked Anil about Salman’s marriage. The actor reacted by laughing and saying that Arbaaz would know more about the status of Salman Khan. To which, Arbaaz responded, “Thak gaye yaar.”

Arbaaz then asked him to react to the day he became meme material because of his body hair. Anil said, “Hair transplant surgeries are getting very popular these days, anyone can take hair from me.”

The actor also shared his thoughts about the trolling that he and Sonam receive continuously on social media. He said, “I just ignore most of them, many have their own issues. They might be in a bad mood, or just sad. The world has all kinds of people. There’s only one life and I can’t take these things seriously.”

