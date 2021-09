From Bollywood to Hollywood, List of Celebrities Birthdays in September

From Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Chunkey Pandey, Gulshan Grover, Prem Chopra, Atul Kulkarni, Shabana Azmi, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Radhika Apte to Pawan Kalyan, Mammootty, Sudeep Kiccha, Amala Akkineni, Ramya Krishnan and Soundarya Rajinikanth in the South, there are quite a few actors who will be celebrating their birthdays in September.

Also in the list are legendary singers Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle, along with Shaan and Rahul Vaidya. Young sensation, model Nia Sharma also turns a year older this month. From the West, there are birthdays of Beyoncé Knowles, Avril Lavigne, Gwyneth Paltrow and Nick Jonas.

Check out the complete list of celebrities who will be celebrating their birthdays this month:

SEPTEMBER 1

Ram Kapoor

Manoj Pahwa

Deepak Dobriyal

Aamir Ali

Jitendra Kumar

Faisal Khan

SEPTEMBER 2

Sudeep Kiccha

Pawan Kalyan

Salma Hayek

SEPTEMBER 3

Shakti Kapoor

Vivek Oberoi

Manoj Joshi

Arjan Bajwa

SEPTEMBER 4

Beyoncé Knowles

Delnaaz Irani

SEPTEMBER 5

Pankaj Tripathi

Vidhu Vinod Chopra

SEPTEMBER 6

Rakesh Roshan

Sargun Mehta

Harrdy Sandhu

SEPTEMBER 7

Radhika Apte

Mammootty

Mamta Sharma

SEPTEMBER 8

Asha Bhosle

Kabir Duhan Singh

SEPTEMBER 9

Akshay Kumar

SEPTEMBER 10

Manju Warrier

Anurag Kashyap

Atul Kulkarni

Jayam Ravi

SEPTEMBER 11

Shriya Saran

Surbhi Chandna

SEPTEMBER 12

Amala Akkineni

Prachi Desai

SEPTEMBER 13

Mahima Chaudhry

Siddharth Nigam

SEPTEMBER 14

Ayushmann Khurrana

SEPTEMBER 15

Ramya Krishnan

SEPTEMBER 16

Nick Jonas

SEPTEMBER 17

Nia Sharma

Sanaya Irani

SEPTEMBER 18

Shabana Azmi

SEPTEMBER 19

Isha Koppikar

Lucky Ali

SEPTEMBER 20

Soundarya Rajinikanth

Mahesh Bhatt

SEPTEMBER 21

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Gulshan Grover

Rimi Sen

SEPTEMBER 23

Rahul Vaidya

Tanuja

Prem Chopra

Shalini Pandey

SEPTEMBER 25

Will Smith

Divya Dutta

SEPTEMBER 26

Archana Puran Singh

Chunky Pandey

SEPTEMBER 27

Abhinav Shukla

Rahul Dev

Gwyneth Paltrow

Avril Lavigne

SEPTEMBER 28

Ranbir Kapoor

Mouni Roy

Munmun Dutta

Lata Mangeshkar

SEPTEMBER 30

Shaan

Prosenjit Chatterjee

