From Bollywood To Tollywood, A Look At Actresses With Younger Partners

Older grooms and younger brides have been the accepted norm in Indian culture for centuries. Hardly, it is seen that the age of the bride is more than the groom. However, several women celebrities have challenged the norm of marrying the older groom. Several actresses, from Bollywood to Tollywood, have married or dated men younger than them.

Following is the list of such inspiring women who challenged the traditional norms in society.

—

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu’s wife Namrata is two and a half years older than

him. They fell in love on the sets of their movie ‘Vamshi’ and got married in

February 2005 after a relationship of five years.

—

‘Desi Girl’ Priyanka Chopra is married to American singer Nick Jonas, who is 11

years younger than her. They got married in December 2018.

—

Bollywood actor and producer Anushka Sharma is married to Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli, who is six months younger than her. They got married in December 2017. The couple became parents to a baby girl in January 2021.

—

Former Miss World Aishwarya Rai is married to Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachhan who is two and a half years younger than her.

—

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora is dating actor Arjun Kapoor. There is a

fifteen-year age difference between them.

—

Former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen is reportedly dating Rohman Shawl, who is 15 years younger than her.

—

Actor Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia got married in May 2018 after dating for two

years. There is a two-year age difference between them, with Dhupia being older.

—

Actress Bipasha Basu is married to actor Karan Singh Grover, who is three years

younger than her.

-Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra is three years younger than her.

