From Bracelet to Cars and Apartment: A Look at Salman Khan’s Birthday Gifts

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan celebrated his 56th birthday with his family and friends on December 27 at his Panvel farmhouse. His family, friends, co-stars and fans across the world extended their best wishes to Salman through social media. He also received many expensive gifts on his birthday.

On his birthday, Salman received expensive gifts from his co-actors Katrina Kaif, Shilpa Shetty, Sanjay Dutt and Jacqueline Fernandez. He also got gifts from his family members.

While Katrina Kaif gifted Salman a gold bracelet worth around Rs 2-3 lakhs, Jacqueline gifted him a watch of Chopard brand worth Rs 10 -12 lakh, Spotboye reported.

Actor Sanjay Dutt gifted a diamond bracelet worth Rs 7-8 lakh to Salman. Anil Kapoor has gifted Salman a leather jacket worth Rs 27-29 lakh and actress Shilpa Shetty gifted Salman a gold and diamond bracelet worth Rs 16-17 lakh.

Salman was also given expensive gifts by his family members. His sister Arpita, reportedly, gifted him a Rolex watch worth Rs 15-17 lakh. His brothers, Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan gifted him a BMW S 1000 RR worth Rs 23-25 lakhs and Audi RS Q8 worth Rs 2-3 crore, respectively. Arpita Khan’s husband and Salman’s brother-in-law and Antim co-star Aayush gifted him a gold chain worth Rs 75,000.

According to reports, Salman’s father Salim gifted his son an apartment in Juhu worth Rs 12-13 crore.

Salman Khan’s niece Ayat, daughter of Arpita, shares her birthday with the ‘Sultan’ actor and they together celebrated their birthday. In a viral video, both Ayat and Salman were seen cutting the cake together.

