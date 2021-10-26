From Bus Conductor to Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Journey of Superstar Rajinikanth

Superstar Rajinikanth was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the highest honour in the Indian cinema, on Monday in New Delhi. The actor’s contribution to the film industry in his career spanning over four decades has been recognised. He received the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Rajinikanth might not look like the heroes of today. He might also not boast of six-pack abs, but his fan-following is even more than that of any actor in the present era. He is one of those extremely successful actors who have achieved all the success with their hard work.

On this occasion, let’s have a look at the place where it all started for Rajini. Whatever the actor did on-screen became sensational. Whether it was his laughter, how he walked, the seriousness in his voice or his mannerism when he appeared in front of the masses, everything was loved by the audience. All this collectively made him a superstar. This magic worked not just in India but abroad as well. Rajinikanth is among those few actors who gained a fanbase abroad as well.

Many dialogues of the superstar are still fresh in the audience’s mind. Born on December 12, 1950, Rajinikanth’s real name is Shivaji Rao Gaekwad. He was born in a Marathi family in Karnataka and used to work as a bus conductor in Bangalore transport services. He also used to take part in plays. He took admission to an acting course in Madras Film Institute, newly formed at the time, and got noticed by Tamil film director K. Balachander.

The superstar began his acting journey with the Tamil film Apoorva Raagangal. Rajinikanth has worked in Tamil, Telugu Kannada Hindi language films. Initially, the actor either did negative roles or played second fiddle to the lead actor. Rajinikanth played his first solo hero in the Tamil movie ‘Bairavi’.

There’s no looking back for the superstar ever since. He made his first appearance as a lead actor in the Telugu film Chilakamma Cheppindi. Some of his films also made him popular in other countries. Even today, the audience eagerly waits for the release of Rajinikanth’s films. Currently, he is waiting for the release of his upcoming project ‘Annaatthe’, which is scheduled for Diwali.

