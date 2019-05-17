Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

From Cannes Red Carpet to Her Instagram Account, Deepika Padukone is a Real-life Queen

With Deepika Padukone hogging all the limelight at the Cannes Film Festival 2019, here's a look at some of her best Instagram posts.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 17, 2019, 12:39 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
From Cannes Red Carpet to Her Instagram Account, Deepika Padukone is a Real-life Queen
Image: Deepika Padukone/Instagram
Loading...
With her first Cannes Red Carpet appearance in 2019, Deepika Padukone has soared the temperature high. In a cream gown and a giant chocolate bow, Deepika seems to have learned the art of perfecting the red carpet looks. Her previous red carpet appearances are proof that Deepika Padukone has upped the fashion game nicely so far.

While Kangana Ranaut and Priyanka Chopra also revealed their first looked at Cannes Film Festival 2019, but it was Deepika who actually hogged the limelight.

The Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat’s lead actress is not only a red carpet queen but has equally spread her magic on her Instagram account too. Here’s a look at some of the best Instagram posts of Deepika:

Gym look before heading to Cannes 2019

To look her best at Cannes 2019 film festival, Deepika sweat out a lot in the gym, and this is evident from her gym pictures. Dressed in a pink racer back top and black sweatpants, Deepika looked tired but cute in these pictures.



The checkered pantsuit

Deepika posed in a checkered pantsuit while attending IAA World Congress in Kochi, Kerala this year. With her ‘kaala chasma’ on and open straight hair, Deepika aced the contemporary look.



The Denim Drama

No amount of denim is too much for Deepika, and she proved it right in these pictures of her. With her dimpled smile combined with simplicity, Deepika became a girl next door in this denim skirt and jacket.

View this post on Instagram

you can never own too much denim...

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on



The 30 million Moonwalk

Deepika moonwalked into the hearts of her 30 million followers on Instagram with this video. The Bajirao Mastani actress walked into the 30 million club on December 2018. She posted a video on her official Instagram account thanking all her fans for the love and support.

View this post on Instagram

moonwalking into #30million Thank You for the !!!

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on



The Golden Girl

With curly hair and that naughty smile, Deepika turned out to be a golden girl for a magazine shoot. Dressed in a white t-shirt and yellow skirt, Deepika looked lovely.



Other than these, you can never stop talking about Deepika’s red carpet looks, her wedding pictures, and the Frieda Kahlo look that she pulled off really well for one of her wedding reception parties.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar’s film Chhapaak.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram