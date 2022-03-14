From Chicken to Fish, Foods Your Favourite Tollywood Celebs Can't Live Without

Tollywood celebs have proven their prowess on screen not just in the south but also in India’s northern parts. However, their fans are always curious about their lifestyle and diet. In this article, we have compiled a list of some renowned Telugu actors and their preferred food, read on to know more.

Chiranjeevi: Telugu superstar and politician Chiranjeevi is a fan of seafood. His preferred delicacies include Shrimp fry and fish broth.

Rajinikanth: While superstar Rajinikanth is known for his love for veg cuisines, his favourite delicacies surprisingly include chicken and mutton curry.

Pawan Kalyan: Telugu actor and director Pawan Kalyan’s list of favourite food included Banana fry, lentils, lemon rice, and Chapala Pulusu of Nellore. He is also a fan of Natukodi Chicken curry and Pulihora.

Mahesh Babu: Actor Mahesh Babu who is all set to star in the upcoming Telugu movie Sarkaru Vaari Paata is known for his love for Biryani and fish soup. He also takes the advice of a dietician to stay in shape and live a healthy life.

Nandamuri Balakrishna: Actor, producer and politician Nandamuri Balakrishna loves to include chicken biryani and shrimp in his diet. He has appeared in more than 100 Telugu films in his acting career that spans over forty years.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu: South star Samantha Ruth Prabhu has bagged a range of awards for her outstanding performance in numerous films. The actress’s list of favourite food includes filtered coffee, sweet Pongal, vegetable recipes, and sambar rice. She also recently posted about the health benefits and nutrients found in peanut butter on Instagram.

Rana Daggubati: Telugu actor and producer Rana Daggubati who rose to fame for his outstanding performance in the 2012 movie Krishnam Vande Jagadgurum is fond of Sambar made by his Grandmother. The actor is also known for his love for Hyderabadi biryani and Haleem.

