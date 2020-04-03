Chiranjeevi to Mahesh Babu, Here's How South Stars are Making Most of Their Time Amid Lockdown

Practicing and preaching are two very different things. Celebrities are repeatedly sharing the importance of social distancing and staying indoors amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, netizens can feel motivated when they learn how their beloved stars are dealing with the crisis.

Among others, some of the popular personalities from the South Industry are treating fans with glimpses of their time indoors.

Chiranjeevi is keeping himself busy by taking care of the daily chores at home.

Taking to Instagram, the South superstar posted an image and captioned it as, “my duty every morning. 21daylockdown. StayHomeStaySafe (sic).”

Mahesh Babu is recommending his fans to follow the guidelines and encouraging his daughter Sitara to spread the word.

He posted a video of Sitara who is sharing safety advice as recommended by WHO. Mahesh Babu captioned the adorable video as, “Golden rules!! When kids speak...u listen...StayHomeStaySafe @who (sic).”

Mahesh Babu’s wife Namrata Shriodkar couldn’t be happier as her busy better-half is staying home and spending quality time.

She uploaded an image of Mahesh Babu and wrote, “Lockdown times! Stay home stay safe!! Keep the distance! In these trying times, he brings a smile to our faces with his uplifting humour !! He’s my rock solid half !! Totally love him for whom he is... homebound & entertained! Familyfirst wearealltogetherinthis (sic).”

Rana Daggubati urged all to stay home and recommended to watch favourites with family.

Alongside his selfie, he wrote, “Thursday is done just right with #DisneyPlusHotstarPremiere while I watch the new Disney+ Original - The Mandalorian! When Disney+ hotstar finally releases tomorrow, on the 3rd of April, I can't wait to explore so much more in Telugu. Sit at home guys, and watch your favourites with your family, on Disney+ hotstar. @hotstarpremium @hotstarVIP stayhomestaysafe (sic).”

Samantha Akkineni is spending time at home with actor-husband Naga Chaitanya and pet dog, Hash. She treated fans with a picture of hubby reclining with their pooch. She captioned the cute pic as, "#quaranteam."

Like many others, Vishnu Vishal is trying to keep himself motivated to work out during the lockdown.

Treating his fans with his video lifting dumbbells at his terrace, he wrote, “Trying to keep myself focussed mentally and physically during this tuff phase. 21days lockdown. Together we can pull this off. Remember to break these 21days goal in to smaller goals. 3day goal 7 times. Live each 3 day goal by breaking it in to 1day goal each day”.

Follow @News18Movies for more



