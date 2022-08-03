From Chiranjeevi to Mammootty, Know The Educational Qualifications of South Stars

The dream to come on the television or the big screen is what makes an actor or actress try everything. Much like Bollywood stars, Tollywood, too, has several actors who left jobs and degrees to be a part of Mayanagri. However, there are movie stars with respectable degrees from prestigious institutes. This article lists the actors and educational qualifications.

Chiranjeevi has a B.Com degree from Sri Y N College, Narsapur, Andhra Pradesh.

Bahubali fame Prabhas is a B. Tech graduate from Sri Chaitanya College, Hyderabad.

Allu Arjun completed his education at MSR College, Hyderabad. He has a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration.

Mahesh Babu and Suriya have completed their education at Loyola College, Chennai, with degrees in commerce.

Akkineni Nagarjun is bachelor of engineering and M.S. in Automobile Engineering. He completed his autoMobile engineering from Eastern Michigan University, Michigan, USA.

Karthi graduated from Crescent Engineering College, Chennai, in Mechanical Engineering. Moreover, he has completed his master’s as well in Industrial Engineering from Binghamton University, New York, USA.

Prithviraj Sukumaran graduated in Information Technology from the University of Tasmania, Australia.

Mammootty has a law degree from Government Law College, Ernakulam.

Rana Daggubati graduated from Chennai Film School in Industrial Photography.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here