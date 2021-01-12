From Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt: Actors who Broke Down in Public

Salman Khan recently broke down on an episode of Bigg Boss 14 while announcing the eviction of Jasmin Bhasin from the show. It was not just Aly Goni and members of Bigg Boss house who wept when Jasmin got evicted in last week's eviction episode, but host Salman Khan as well. The actor got teary-eyed when he announced Jasmin's name and saw Aly's reaction who begged Salman to take him away as well.

Here are more instances where the actors broke down in public.

Deepika Padukone

At the trailer launch of her movie Chhapaak in January 2020, Deepika broke down after watching the complete trailer for the first time. The movie traces the journey of an acid attack victim played by Deepika who fights for her justice and wishes to punish her attackers.

Neelam Kothari

The actor was seen crying quite a few times on the Netflix show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. In the finale episode, Neelam talks about her relationship with Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri who supported her at a time when she was going through a rough patch. As she talks about it, Neelam breaks down in front of the camera.

Alia Bhatt

Speaking about mental health at the We The Women Asia summit in 2019, Alia broke down as she opened up about her sister Shaheen Bhatt and her battle with depression. During this time, Alia was promoting her Shaheen's book I’ve Never Been (Un)Happier.

Amitabh Bachchan

Big B was seen getting emotional in this 2018 Kaun Banega Crorepati episode. The host of the reality quiz show was surprised by the makers of the show on the occasion of his birthday when he heard his mother, Teji Bachchan’s voice. The video clip also featured her singing a song. Amitabh was overwhelmed with this heartwarming gesture.

