From Desperado to Frida, a Look at Birthday Girl Salma Hayek’s 5 Remarkable Performances

In addition to being a Hollywood A-lister, Salma Hayek has established herself as a global superstar. The actress has had enormous success in Hollywood. Hayek, who is frequently regarded as one of the most beautiful women on the planet, is also a gifted performer. She has had the privilege of appearing in some of the most popular films of all time.

The mother of one is now slated to appear in Marvel’s The Eternals, which means she’ll soon be able to add “superhero" to her remarkable resume. Here are some of her most well-known films, as well as the memorable parts she portrayed in them.

Desperado (1995)

Hayek and Antonio Banderas became overnight sensations after this film. Anyone who has heard of Hayek has probably heard of this film. The picture, which is filled with music, action, and drama, is frequently regarded as one of the finest films of all time.

Carolina, an ordinary girl who falls in love with a dangerous yet enigmatic guitar player, captured all our hearts. The film made a big deal out of her arrival. She proved to the world that she is more than just a gorgeous face and that she is here to stay.

Midaq Valley (1995)

Midaq Valley is the least well-known title in Hayek’s extensive filmography. The film follows the difficult journey of an immigrant family trying all it takes to make a decent living in America. Hayek plays Alma, a stunning young lady, whose unfortunate circumstances force her to work as a high-priced call prostitute. The film received the Mexican Ariel Award for Best Film, which is equal to an Oscar in the United States.

From Dusk Till Dawn (1996)

Only Hayek could have portrayed the character of a stripper with such grace. Her depiction as a stripper altered people’s perceptions of them. She played a mysterious Vampire Queen who is the center of attention at the “Titty Twister” strip club. Even though her role was little, the manner she played it made her a memorable character.

Frida (2002)

The film was based on the life of the well-known artist Frida Kahlo. Hayek brought the character to life in such a way that it’s difficult to envision anybody else in her role. Her passionate depiction of Frida raises the film to unimaginable extremes.

Hayek depicts the sorrow and difficulties that plagued Kahlo throughout her life in exquisite detail. The film is widely regarded as one of her greatest performances to date.

Once Upon A Time In Mexico (2003)

It is widely regarded as one of the finest gangster dramas ever produced. The movie demonstrated once more that Hayek and action go hand in hand. It was the third and last film in Rodriguez’s Mexican Trilogy and a sequel to Hayek’s renowned flick Desperado. The plot focused on Banderas’ attempt to revenge the murder of his wife, portrayed by Hayek.

