From Dirty Picture to Kahaani: 5 Unconventional Roles by Vidya Balan

With the release of Sherni on Friday, Vidya Balan has once again brought the spotlight on her and proved her calibre as an actress by meticulously portraying the role of a forest officer tasked to capture a tigress. This is, however, not the first time the actress has stepped out of her comfort zone and experimented with roles that do not fall under the definition of conventional. All her films have seen her transform from one role to another, which are often very different and unique in their nature.

Here, we take a look at some of the risky roles that the actress had taken up.

Dirty Picture

In this biographical film by Milan Luthria, Vidya Balan essayed the role of late actress Silk Smitha. The film documents her journey from entering showbiz to her subsequent death and Vidya received the highest accolades for her bold and intricate performance. The actress had reportedly gained 12kgs for the role and upon release, it was considered not only Vidya’s most stereotype breaking role ever, but also something hardly anyone had tried out before.

Kahaani

Sujoy Ghosh’s crime thriller saw Vidya Balan as a pregnant woman who sets out on the mission of finding her missing husband, which leads her to unfathomable risk. The film focused on her fight for justice and fight against the male-dominant system standing in her way, with a plot twist that only an actress of her calibre could have pulled off. Kahaani stars Parambrata Chatterjee and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in supporting roles.

Bhool Bhulaiyya

The dance sequence on the song Mere Dholna not only saw Vidya Balan’s character seamlessly transform from a soft-spoken architect to a vengeance-seeking courtesan, but her dishevelled looks, with smeared vermillion and kajal, still manages to give the chills to anyone. Bhool Bhulaiyya saw the actress portray two polar opposite roles, and transform from one to another like it is a cakewalk. Directed by Priyadarshan it also starred Akshay Kumar, Shiney Ahuja, Ameesha Patel, Paresh Rawal and others.

Shakuntala Devi

Another biographical drama in her bag, Shakuntala Devi tells the story of the ace mathematician of the same name, who earned a place in The Guinness Book of World Records for her ability to solve complex mathematical problems in no time. Vidya Balan played the titular character in the film that also starred Amit Sadh, Sanya Malhotra and Jisshu Sengupta in supporting roles.

Tumhari Sulu

Directed by Suresh Triveni Tumhari Sulu follows the story of a housewife who finds her passion in working for the radio, and stars working as a radio jockey for a late-night talk show. This film fetched Vidya Balan her fourth Filmmafe award for the Best Actress.

