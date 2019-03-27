From Divya Dutta to Alia Bhatt, Celebs Hail REEL as 'One of the Crisp Awards Functions'
Here's how winners and nominees reacted to the second edition of News18 REEL Movie Awards, which was held in Mumbai on Tuesday.
Calling REEL Awards "one of the finest ceremonies," Dutta, in a series of tweets, shared, "REEL Movie Awards 2019 was crisp, fun and full of warmth! Enjoyed each moment! Congrats CNNnews18 and Rajeev Masand! Not a single dull moment! And everyone came out smiling! Cheers and to many more!" (sic)
Posting a picture of herself receiving the golden statue on behalf of Gulzar for Dilbaro, Dutta tweeted, "I probably wouldn’t have been as happy to pick my own award. It was an honor to be asked to pick up the award on behalf of @GulzarPoetry! This was precious!"
She also gave a shoutout to REEL's jury, consisted of Dia Miza, Rahul Dholakia and Deepa Bhatia, for doing a "superb" job.
"Special mention to the awesome jury! Wanted to whistle at every award announcement! It was tough but you guys did a super job Dia Mirza, Rahul Dholakia and Deepa Bhatia." (sic)
This was one of the finest ceremonies!! #REELMovieAwards2019 was crisp, fun and full of warmth.!! Enjoyed each moment!!! Congrats @CNNnews18 @RajeevMasand !! Not a single dull moment!! And everyone came out smiling!! Cheers n to many more!— Divya Dutta (@divyadutta25) March 26, 2019
I probably wouldn’t have been as happy to pick my own award. It was an honor to be asked to pick up t award on behalf of @GulzarPoetry ! This was precious!! P.s And I can hear you say, mera kuch samaan tumhare paas pada hai... :)) #REELMovieAwards2019 pic.twitter.com/bhsM1bVLEI— Divya Dutta (@divyadutta25) March 26, 2019
Special mention to the awesome jury!! Wanted to whistle at every award announcement!! It was tough but You guys did a super job @deespeak @rahuldholakia #deepabhatia! #REELMovieAwards2019— Divya Dutta (@divyadutta25) March 26, 2019
Boman Irani, who presented the Best Actress award to Alia Bhatt for Raazi, shared a heartwarming post for her on social media, along with their picture from the ceremony.
"What a humble acceptance speech for an outstanding performance, dearest Alia. Couldn’t be prouder to hand over the Best Actor Female Award for Raazi to you! The sweetest too," Irani wrote.
What a humble acceptance speech for an outstanding performance, dearest Alia. Couldn’t be prouder to hand over the Best Actor Female Award for Raazi to you! The sweetest too.— Boman Irani (@bomanirani) March 26, 2019
.@aliaa08 #News18ReelMovieAwards@News18India pic.twitter.com/t08jGxVkqU
In response to his post, Bhatt, who looked stunning in her red Sabyasachi attire at the ceremony, posted a string of heart emojis.
❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/bbcgYit5DZ— Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) March 27, 2019
While accepting her award at the ceremony, Bhatt also said that "This has been really entertaining, quick, crisp award function and I feel everybody should be here every year. It's been very joyful."
Gajraj Rao thanked the jury for acknowledging his work and choosing him as the Best Actor for Badhaai Ho. Sharing a picture of himself along with Bhatt, Rao tweeted, "It was an amazing acceptance speech by @aliaa08 today at the #reelawards2019 after winning best actress trophy for #Raazi ... Thank you jury for selecting me for the best actor award ... @cnnnews18 #badhaaiho @ChromePictures @iAmitRSharma @JungleePictures @Sen_Aleya." (sic)
It was an amazing acceptance speech by @aliaa08 today at the #reelawards2019 after winning best actress trophy for #Raazi ... Thank you jury for selecting me for the best actor award ... @cnnnews18 #badhaaiho @ChromePictures @iAmitRSharma @JungleePictures @Sen_Aleya pic.twitter.com/MPTCcb4Mwh— Gajraj Rao (@raogajraj) March 26, 2019
"Feels great to receive Best Playback Singer (Female) Award for Dilbaro," tweeted Harshdeep Kaur who also thanked News18 for the honour.
Thank you so much @CNNnews18 #ReelMovieAwards for the honour. Feels great to receive the Best Singer Female Award for #Dilbaro!— Harshdeep Kaur (@HarshdeepKaur) March 26, 2019
Extremely thankful to the jury @RajeevMasand @deespeak 🙌🏼 This is so special 💕 pic.twitter.com/PHP5RcfO9b
Ayushmann Khurrana, who couldn't attend the ceremony, extended his gratitude to News18 and his fans as he was named the Breakout Actor of the Year at the ceremony. It's an award to an actor or actress who has left a lasting impression in more than one film in the same year.
Thank you! 🙏🏻 https://t.co/wJ4vx5bULe— Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) March 26, 2019
Taking to Instagram, Mirza said being on the jury for REEL Movie Awards 2019 was "an honour for me." She continued, "A rich experience of watching beautiful films that deeply stirred and entertained us last year. It was tough to pick winners. For me all the nominees were winners in their own right. Loved that the night was only about the nominees and winners."
View this post on Instagram
Being on the jury for #ReelMovieAwards2019 was an honour. A rich experience of watching beautiful films that deeply stirred and entertained us last year. It was tough to pick winners. For me all the nominees were winners in their own right. Congratulations @rajeevmasand for making us a part of a truly generous evening. Loved that the night was ONLY about the nominees and winners ❤️ Outfit by @shantanunikhil Jewellery @golecha_jewels Hair @coleenssalon Styled by @theiatekchandaney Assisted by @jia.chauhan Managed by @the_studiotalk #AboutLastNight
