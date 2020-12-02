From Early Finale to Challengers' Entry, is Bigg Boss 14 Struggling to Find Viewers?

Bigg Boss 14 has already got its first finalist in Eijaz Khan a month before the actual finale. On last Weekend Ka Vaar, show’s host Salman Khan announced that this week will be finale week. And, only four contestants will make it till the end of the week. Rest will be eliminated over the week, which means five evictions in a week.

However, the show will continue to run post the finale week. Joining the four finalists will be some ex-contestants including Rakhi Sawant, Rahul Mahajan, Arshi Khan, Kashmera Shah, Manu Punjabi, and Vikas Gupta.

While season 13 was a hit, this season has failed to maintain the spark. Shefali Jariwala, who had entered the last season as a wild card contestant and made quite a noise on her entry and stay in the Bigg Boss house, told Times Of India, "After the finale was announced by host Salman Khan, I was in a state of shock. I was like, Is Bigg Boss 14 performing so badly that they had to have a mini finale? But I have a feeling that there must be some twist because the game has just picked up. And during this time if half of the house gets evicted, I would not like to see the show."

"If you see from the entertainment point of view they are getting contestants like Rakhi Sawant, Rahul Mahajan, Arshi Khan, Kashmera Shah, Manu Punjabi, and of course Vikas Gupta. So, once they enter, the entertainment quotient would be high, but definitely the game quotient would go missing. At this point of the game, only four contestants will go ahead and the rest of them will get evicted which came as a shocker for me."

Meanwhile, Pavitra Punia is eliminated from the house on getting fewer public votes. As per reports, Aly Goni will be evicted in tonight's episode, leaving Jasmin Bhasin, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vaidya and Nikki Tamboli for further eviction in the week.