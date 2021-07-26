From Erica Fernandes-Shaheer Sheikh to Parth Samthaan-Aamna Sharif: Telly-town Stars' Set Internet Ablaze

Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and Kasauti Zindagi Kay are the most popular television programmes. These daily soaps are adored, owing to their intriguing plots and unexpected twists, as well as their talented performers. Erica Fernandes, Shaheer Shaikh, Parth Samthaan, and Aamna Sharif, the stars of these famous daily operas and television shows, have lately disclosed some private moments on Instagram.

Erica and Shaheer are one of the most popular couples onscreen. They were a joy to see in the show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, which was a big success. The pair was so popular with the fans that they wanted him to portray Anurag in Ekta Kapoor’s reboot rendition of Kasautii Zindagii Kay. They were upset when Shaheer was not cast as Anurag Basu on the show.

The pair recently took to Instagram to upload a video from the sets of the show, where we can see Erica getting ready for a shot and then going along with her lines and mannerisms wonderfully. She captioned the video, “This is how we make what you see.”

On the other hand Erica’s co-stars Parth Samthaan and Aamna Sharif from Kasauti Zindagi Kay who are Bffs of telly-town recently came to Instagram to post a hilarious video with their unique take on the hit song “Jalebi Baby." In this video, the actors can be seen in a swimming pool with their other pals, dancing towards the camera one by one while holding real jalebis. Parth is shirtless in the video and looking absolutely hot while Aamna can be seen wearing a ‘Jalebi’ coloured swimsuit where she is looking stunningly beautiful and cute.

They were all spotted laughing and dancing together while eating jalebis. Aamna mentioned in the description of the video, “Our love for jalebis”.

All the stars are the most loved by their fans and never fail to convey their admiration over their photographs and videos.

On the professional front, Shaheer and Erica are seen again in the third season of Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi – Nayi Kahaani. The two will reprise their on-screen identities of Dev and Sonakshi, with veteran actress Supriya Pilgaonkar playing Dev’s mother Ishwari, and will emphasise the shifting dynamics of a much-in-love marriage over time.

