From Eternals to Spider-Man No Way Home, Marvel Studios Ready for Multiple Releases

With 24 films and four hit series, The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to be a subject of excitement and intrigue for its massive fan-base. The first three phases of the MCU chronicled the Infinity Saga, where we saw the Avengers fighting Thanos and his mass-genocide plan. In Phase 4, we saw the aftermath of Avengers: Endgame. In the first series WandaVision, we saw Wanda Maximoff coping with the loss of her partner, The Vision. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier saw Sam Wilson take on the mantle of Captain America. On the other hand, Loki, set up the Multiverse, for the MCU. The first film of Phase 4 was Black Widow, the last appearance of Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff. While it is yet to be released in India, the rest of the world saw her journey in the MCU wrap up neatly.

Recently, the Marvel Studios released their first animated series titled What If…? The show gave the fans the first taste of a fully functional Multiverse. We saw different versions of the stories that we had watched since 2008. In the first episode, we saw Peggy Carter become the super-soldier Captain Carter instead of Steve Rogers. In the second episode, which was late actor Chadwick Boseman’s last performance, we saw the universe in which T’Challa gets kidnapped by Yondu and the Ravagers and becomes Star Lord instead of Black Panther.

The series, which has nine episodes will conclude on October 6. However, fans need not worry as this is just the beginning of a packed schedule for Marvel releases. Marvel Studios will release Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on September 3, a film that will introduce the first-ever Asian superhero in the MCU. The titular character will be played by SImu Liu, best known for appearing in Kim’s Convenience, who will be fighting against evil forces in his own family. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings might be the origin story of a new superhero, but according to a few characters that have appeared in the trailer, the film will definitely have a deeper connection with the rest of the MCU. Apart from that, it has been reported that the audience of Shang Chi’s premier in USA reacted very strongly to the film’s post-credit scene. It will be really interesting to see what Marvel has in store for fans with the film.

We then have The Eternals, a film that is already making noise because of its star-studded cast. Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kit Harrington, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden and many more noteworthy actors will star as celestial beings who have existed on the earth for hundreds of years. We will see them fight the Deviants, and understand why they didn’t interfere during the biggest events of the world, The film releases on November 5, 2021.

Apart from their big-budget action films, Marvel Studios will also release the Hawkeye series, that will give a closer look to the life of Clint Barton. While there is not a revealed about the series, we know that it will set up Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop as a Young Avenger. The show is set to premier on November 24 on Disney+ Hotstar.

As per the latest reports, the last release of 2021 will be Spider-Man: No Way Home. In fact on Monday, the film trended on social media after its trailer was allegedly leaked. The third Spider-Man film has fans excited as it will venture directly into the Multiverse, and might even feature Tobey Mcguire and Andrew Garfield. The James Watts directorial will also connect directly to Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness.

There are a few more releases in Phase 4, including Miss Marvel, Doctor Strange 2 and Thor: Love and Thunder. However, it is still an exciting time for Marvel fans as they will be getting new content back to back.

