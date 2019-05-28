English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
From George Clooney to SRK, These Celebrities Embraced Parenthood After Turning 40
Here's a list of such celebrities, who have embraced fatherhood after turning 40.
Age is just a number and some celebs have proven it to be completely true. Be it about falling in love, getting married or having a baby, some celebrities know that it’s never too late. Actors are already so occupied with their professional lives, that personal matters like marriage and children are often placed at a later priority. Also, some actors find love quiet late. Either way, it’s a beautiful feeling to be a father, even if it is after being 40.
We have a list of such celebrities, who have embraced fatherhood after turning 40. While for some it was their first baby, others had their second or third babies in line. While some opted for methods like IVF and surrogacy, others let it natural.
George Clooney
The Batman & Robin star, who has turned 58 recently, welcomed his twins two years back. George Clooney fell in love with Amal Clooney and married her when he was 52.
Shah Rukh Khan
Bollywood's King Khan is already 53, and still too young. Shah Rukh welcomed his third child, AbRam Khan in the year 2013 via surrogacy.
Bruce Wills
The Die Hard actor welcomed his first daughter with Emma Hemming when he was 57.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui
The Sacred Games fame welcomed his baby boy on his 41st birthday with wife Anjali.
Robert De Niro
The Godfather star was 68 years old when he welcomed daughter Helen Grace with his then-wife Grace Hightower. Their daughter was born through surrogacy.
Sanjay Dutt
Sanjay Dutt is already father to Trishala Dutt with his first wife Richa Sharma. The actor married Manyata Dutt in 2008 and welcomed twins when he was 52.
Michael Douglas
Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones have proved to be a power couple, despite having a huge age gap. Michael was 58 years old when he welcomed his second child with his wife.
Manoj Bajpayee
The Gangs of Wasseypur actor welcomed his baby girl with his wife Neha when he was 41.
Rowan Atkinson
Mr Bean aka Robin Atkinson, who has found a life partner in Louise Ford, welcomed a baby girl in December 2017, when he was 62 years old.
Aamir Khan
After multiple attempts of pregnancy, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao welcomed their baby boy Azad in 2011. Aamir Khan was 46 when we became a father to Azad.
