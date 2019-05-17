Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

From Gowns to Pantsuit, Sonam Kapoor Knows How to Nail it Like a True Fashionista

Ahead of Sonam Kapoor's walk down the Cannes Film Festival red carpet, we take a look a some of the trends that Bollywood's ultimate style diva pulled of with panache.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 17, 2019, 8:04 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
From Gowns to Pantsuit, Sonam Kapoor Knows How to Nail it Like a True Fashionista
Image: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram
Loading...
The 72nd Cannes film festival is here and our Bollywood fashionistas are making waves at the red carpet during. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is someone who likes to break stereotypes and flaunt her own personal style. According to reports, the actor will embrace simplicity and elegance at the 2019 Cannes film festival's red carpet. While Sonam is getting geared up to walk the red carpet this year, we bring to you 5 times when she proved that she is a true fashion queen.



The Bollywood Diva

For her Hello India award ceremony, Sonam looked resplendent in pink and neon coloured strap dress. The outfit was designed by the Celia Kritharioti.



The Drama

Sonam K Ahuja added that extra oomph factor in a black dress with balloon sleeves that were paired with red bold lipstick.



Floral love

The Padman actress sported a floral print easy breezy pink outfit for a promotional event for Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. Designed by Picchika by Urvashi Sethi, Sonam looked ephemeral in the flowing gown.



When She Looked Straight Out of a Painting

She looks like a goddess in a golden outfit designed by Good Earth India couture. She completed the look with big earrings, a necklace and a bracelet designed by Sunita Kapoor.



When She Gave Us Some Major ‘GIRL BOSS’ Vibes

For the Mumbai film festival, she opted for a sky blue shirt and a brown suit. This look is a major outfit inspiration for all girls who want a corporate avatar out there.



Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram