From Gowns to Pantsuit, Sonam Kapoor Knows How to Nail it Like a True Fashionista
Ahead of Sonam Kapoor's walk down the Cannes Film Festival red carpet, we take a look a some of the trends that Bollywood's ultimate style diva pulled of with panache.
Image: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram
The 72nd Cannes film festival is here and our Bollywood fashionistas are making waves at the red carpet during. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is someone who likes to break stereotypes and flaunt her own personal style. According to reports, the actor will embrace simplicity and elegance at the 2019 Cannes film festival's red carpet. While Sonam is getting geared up to walk the red carpet this year, we bring to you 5 times when she proved that she is a true fashion queen.
The Bollywood Diva
For her Hello India award ceremony, Sonam looked resplendent in pink and neon coloured strap dress. The outfit was designed by the Celia Kritharioti.
The Drama
Sonam K Ahuja added that extra oomph factor in a black dress with balloon sleeves that were paired with red bold lipstick.
Floral love
The Padman actress sported a floral print easy breezy pink outfit for a promotional event for Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. Designed by Picchika by Urvashi Sethi, Sonam looked ephemeral in the flowing gown.
When She Looked Straight Out of a Painting
She looks like a goddess in a golden outfit designed by Good Earth India couture. She completed the look with big earrings, a necklace and a bracelet designed by Sunita Kapoor.
When She Gave Us Some Major ‘GIRL BOSS’ Vibes
For the Mumbai film festival, she opted for a sky blue shirt and a brown suit. This look is a major outfit inspiration for all girls who want a corporate avatar out there.
