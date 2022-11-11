From Gym Look To Saree, Times Samyuktha Menon Gave Us Fashion Goals

Samyuktha Menon is all set to make her comeback in Tamil films with the bilingual film, Vaathi, in which she will star opposite Dhanush. She has always made headlines either with her acting skills or brilliant fashion sense. Not once or twice, but the diva has made heads turn several times and given us fashion goals. Let’s go through her Instagram and take some style inspos.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samyuktha (@iamsamyuktha_)



Saree but not sorry

Aren’t we all drooling over saree experiments? Of course, yes. One of them is this absolute piece of the experiment where she draped her six yards of grace in a different form and paired it up with a waistcoat. Are we serious? Saree with a waistcoat, hell yes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samyuktha (@iamsamyuktha_)



Casuals for the win

We can never get over a basic classic pair of blue jeans and a black T-shirt. Even if we get over it, Samyuktha will make sure that doesn’t happen. Pairing it with white boots can make your entire look go sky-high just like her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samyuktha (@iamsamyuktha_)



A perfect gym look

Samyuktha has not only become our fashion inspiration but also our fitness inspiration. A perfect workout fit can be your motivation to start your workout. And this is how you can get it with just a co-ord set of black crop tops and high-rise leggings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samyuktha (@iamsamyuktha_)



Bloom wild

One of our favourite fits from her feed is this subtle yet elegant white floral printed suit set. As she rightly said, “blooming wild”. You, too, can go ahead with these printed suit sets and look your best.

