From Hema Malini to Madhuri Dixit, This is How Celebs are Celebrating Maharashtra Day

This year marks the 61st anniversary since Maharashtra gained full statehood along with Gujarat that was also formed on the same day.

Besides Labour Day, May 1 is also celebrated as Maharashtra Day since it marks the formal recognition of the state. This year marks the 61st anniversary since Maharashtra gained full statehood along with Gujarat that was also formed on the same day.

Several celebrities and public figures have expressed their wishes to mark the occasion. Let us take a look at some of them:

Bollywood’s veteran actress Hema Malini took to Twitter to express her gratitude to the state that gave her the opportunity to become one of the most loved actresses of her time. The 72-year-old actress wrote that Mumbai is especially dear to her heart as her ‘Karma Bhoomi’. She wrote that the place brought her a new identity and is responsible for her well being and prosperity.

Bollywood’s dancing diva Madhuri Dixit also expressed her wishes for the day on Twitter. The 53-year-old actress tweeted in Marathi and wished everyone a happy Maharashtra day. She also urged her followers to stay home and take care of themselves and their family considering the coronavirus situation.

Kangana Ranaut also took to Twitter to announce her upcoming movie under her production banner titled Tiku weds Sheru. The actress wrote that on Maharashtra Day, with the blessings of Rani Laxmi Bai Manikarnika and all her fans’ love, she is proud to announce the production of her new movie.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh shared a post on his Instagram handle on Saturday to mark the 61st Maharashtra Day. The picture posted by the actor showed the map of Maharashtra adorned as a face mask, sending out the message of following Covid-prevention protocols.

Indian cricketer Punam Raut also shared her wishes for Maharashtra Day on her Twitter handle.

Before it became a state, people from Maharashtra belonged to myriad communities and spoke a diverse set of languages from Marathi, Konkani, Kutchi, to Gujarati. However, as the demands for a separate statehood increased, the Sanyukt Maharashtra Andolan put forth the pressure, hence achieving the goal.

first published:May 01, 2021, 18:14 IST