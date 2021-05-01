From Hema Malini to Madhuri Dixit, This is How Celebs are Celebrating Maharashtra Day

Besides Labour Day, May 1 is also celebrated as Maharashtra Day since it marks the formal recognition of the state. This year marks the 61st anniversary since Maharashtra gained full statehood along with Gujarat that was also formed on the same day.

Several celebrities and public figures have expressed their wishes to mark the occasion. Let us take a look at some of them:

Bollywood’s veteran actress Hema Malini took to Twitter to express her gratitude to the state that gave her the opportunity to become one of the most loved actresses of her time. The 72-year-old actress wrote that Mumbai is especially dear to her heart as her ‘Karma Bhoomi’. She wrote that the place brought her a new identity and is responsible for her well being and prosperity.

Maharashtra Day -this is the spl significance of May Day here in Maharashtra. Mumbai is especially dear to my heart as my Karma Bhoomi,the land which has given me my identity & is responsible for my well being & prosperity. I am eternally grateful to this bhoomi🙏JAI MAHARASHTRA! pic.twitter.com/Sw6cV9Z6af— Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) May 1, 2021

Bollywood’s dancing diva Madhuri Dixit also expressed her wishes for the day on Twitter. The 53-year-old actress tweeted in Marathi and wished everyone a happy Maharashtra day. She also urged her followers to stay home and take care of themselves and their family considering the coronavirus situation.

महाराष्ट्रदिनाच्या सर्व महाराष्ट्र वासीयांना मनापासुन कोटी कोटी शुभेच्छा 🙏🏻सर्वानी घरी रहा आणि स्वतःची आणि कुटुंबाची काळजी घ्या.— Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) May 1, 2021

Kangana Ranaut also took to Twitter to announce her upcoming movie under her production banner titled Tiku weds Sheru. The actress wrote that on Maharashtra Day, with the blessings of Rani Laxmi Bai Manikarnika and all her fans’ love, she is proud to announce the production of her new movie.

While Manikarnika films is trending, twitter got the ‘Hindu Actor’ right but name of the film wrong it’s ‘Tiku weds Sheru’ not Sheri.Anyway on Maharashtra day with the blessings of Hindu Sherni Rani Laxmi Bai Manikarnika and all your love, I am proud to be called a Hindu Actor🙏 pic.twitter.com/b7uohYoJRZ— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) May 1, 2021

Actor Riteish Deshmukh shared a post on his Instagram handle on Saturday to mark the 61st Maharashtra Day. The picture posted by the actor showed the map of Maharashtra adorned as a face mask, sending out the message of following Covid-prevention protocols.

Indian cricketer Punam Raut also shared her wishes for Maharashtra Day on her Twitter handle.

Greetings to all on the occasion of Maharashtra Day#MaharashtraDay pic.twitter.com/G2sC0GRJiU— Punam Raut (@raut_punam) May 1, 2021

Before it became a state, people from Maharashtra belonged to myriad communities and spoke a diverse set of languages from Marathi, Konkani, Kutchi, to Gujarati. However, as the demands for a separate statehood increased, the Sanyukt Maharashtra Andolan put forth the pressure, hence achieving the goal.

