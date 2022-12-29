From Her Taiwan Vacation, Kajal Aggarwal's Mushy Pic With Husband Gautam Kitchlu

Actress Kajal Aggarwal seems to be on full-on vacay mode with her family to celebrate Christmas and New Year festivities. Like many other B-town stars, Kajal has jetted off for a holiday in Taiwan with her husband, businessman Gautam Kitchlu and son Neil, along with a couple of friends.

The 37-year-old has been sharing countless pictures on her Instagram from the beautiful foreign destination. In one of her latest vacation posts, the actress appears to paint the town red with her lovey-dovey clicks with Gautam.

The gram-worthy pictures captured Kajal and Gautam in the same frame, as they enjoyed a meal at a restaurant. Dressed in an easy-breezy pink sweatshirt and a pair of denim jeans, Kajal smiled ear-to-ear for the click, leaning against the love of her life. Gautam made a pout, pretending to kiss his dearest wife.

In another snap, the lovebirds were seen looking at each other with sheer affection. The duo were all smiles as they posed for the lens in each other’s arms. The backdrop of the picture presented a beautiful Taiwanese city, dotted with lights and hanging lantern decor.

The Singham actress is undoubtedly spending some quality time with her loved ones, and her pictures are proof.

Check out these pictures, where the diva showers her motherly affection on little Neil as she lifts her kiddo high up in the air; or the other one where Kajal receives the best Christmas present from her hubby in the form of a loving kiss. Little Neil is also seen in his father’s arms in this photo.

Here are a few other photos from Kajal and Gautam’s blissful getaway that are bound to make your day.

Kajal tied the nuptial knot with Gautam on December 30, 2020, in a grand ceremony. The couple welcomed Neil in the month of April this year.

Kajal has a couple of projects lined up. She will next be seen in director S Shankar’s Indian 2, opposite veteran actor Kamal Hassan. She is also a part of the Tamil-language horror comedy Ghosty, and director Tathagata Singha’s Bollywood female-oriented film Uma.

