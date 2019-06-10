Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

From Hero to Legend, Netflix India Suggests Titles for Yuvraj Singh as He Announces Retirement

After cricketer Yuvraj Singh announced his retirement from international cricket on Monday, Netflix India congratulated him in their own unique way.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 10, 2019, 6:46 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
From Hero to Legend, Netflix India Suggests Titles for Yuvraj Singh as He Announces Retirement
Yuvraj Singh lifts the trophy at the Taj hotel the day after India defeated Sri Lanka in the ICC Cricket World Cup final in Mumbai. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
In a heartfelt announcement made on Monday, June 10, ace cricketer Yuvraj Singh announced his retirement from international cricket, biding adieu to a glittering cricket career. Making the announcement in Mumbai, Yuvraj said, "After 25 years in and around the 22 yards and almost 17 years of international cricket on and off, I have decided to move on. This game taught me how to fight, how to fall, to dust off, to get up again and move forward."

No doubt it was a glorious journey for Yuvraj, who has featured in 40 Tests, 304 ODIs and 58 T20Is. However, just after his announcement, many former cricketers bid adieu to the cricketer par excellence, wishing him good luck. Meanwhile, digital entertainment platform, Netflix India came up with a witty tweet to wish farewell to the cricketer on his retirement. Giving out suggestions for titles for the cricketer, Netflix India wrote, "Suggesting titles for Yuvraj Singh now that he's retiring: Singh is Kinng, Boss, Hero, Legend, Miss You Already, P.S. I Love You #YuviRetires (sic)."




After the comment, Twitterati came up with various suggestions for possible titles on Yuvraj. Undoubtedly, the retirement of the all-rounder has left the cricket world in shock, missing the brilliant display of sports from the former Indian cricketer.

His former teammates, including Mohammad Kaif, Gautam Gambhir, Virender Sehwag and Mayank Agarwal did not miss to congratulate the cricketer on an amazing cricket journey. IPL teams Kings XI Punjab, Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians also took to Twitter to bid adieu to the cricketing career of their favourite player.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram