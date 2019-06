From Hero to Legend, Netflix India Suggests Titles for Yuvraj Singh as He Announces Retirement

Suggesting titles for Yuvraj Singh now that he's retiring:



Singh is Kinng

Boss

Hero

Legend

Miss You Already

P.S. I Love You#YuviRetires — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) June 10, 2019

In a heartfelt announcement made on Monday, June 10, ace cricketer Yuvraj Singh announced his retirement from international cricket, biding adieu to a glittering cricket career. Making the announcement in Mumbai, Yuvraj said, "After 25 years in and around the 22 yards and almost 17 years of international cricket on and off, I have decided to move on. This game taught me how to fight, how to fall, to dust off, to get up again and move forward."No doubt it was a glorious journey for Yuvraj, who has featured in 40 Tests, 304 ODIs and 58 T20Is. However, just after his announcement, many former cricketers bid adieu to the cricketer par excellence, wishing him good luck. Meanwhile, digital entertainment platform, Netflix India came up with a witty tweet to wish farewell to the cricketer on his retirement. Giving out suggestions for titles for the cricketer, Netflix India wrote, "Suggesting titles for Yuvraj Singh now that he's retiring: Singh is Kinng, Boss, Hero, Legend, Miss You Already, P.S. I Love You #YuviRetires (sic)."After the comment, Twitterati came up with various suggestions for possible titles on Yuvraj. Undoubtedly, the retirement of the all-rounder has left the cricket world in shock, missing the brilliant display of sports from the former Indian cricketer.His former teammates, including Mohammad Kaif, Gautam Gambhir, Virender Sehwag and Mayank Agarwal did not miss to congratulate the cricketer on an amazing cricket journey. IPL teams Kings XI Punjab, Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians also took to Twitter to bid adieu to the cricketing career of their favourite player.Follow @News18Movies for more