From Hina Khan to Nora Fatehi, Celebs Share Glimpses of Eid al-Adha Celebration

Wednesday marks one of the most important days in the Islamic calendar as followers of Islam celebrate Eid al-Adha. The occasion falls on the tenth day of Dhu al-Hijjah as per the Islamic lunar calendar. The festivities of Eid al-Adha started from the evening of July 20, this year and will continue till the evening of Wednesday, July 21.

Indian celebrities are sharing their Eid wishes on social media handles. Let us take a look at how your favourite celebrities are celebrating Eid.

Television actor Hina Khan looked ethereal in a red chikankari kurti and sharara. The actress completed her look with a bright red lip and a pair of earrings. Hina wished her followers “Eid Mubarak.”

Hindi cinema’s veteran actor, Shabana Azmi posted this throwback picture where she is seen with her friends from the industry as she celebrated Eid in pre-Covid times.

Actress and former Bigg Boss season 14 participant Nikki Tamboli also posted a special Instagram post to wish her followers Eid Mubarak. Nikki was dressed in a mustard-coloured gown embellished with silver sequins.

Dancer and actress Nora Fatehi shared Eid wishes on her Instagram Stories. The actress posted a series of fan-made edits to wish her 29.6 million followers a happy Eid.

Actor Meezaan Jaffrey also shared a selfie on his Instagram Stories to wish his followers a happy Eid. The actor dressed up in a traditional white chikan kurta to celebrate the festival.

Actor and model Muzamil Ibrahim also dedicated an Instagram post to mark the festival. Dressed in a white kurta the model posed for the camera as he wished, “Eid Mubarak to everyone.”

Singer Harshdeep Kaur posted this picture to celebrate the festival. The sufi singer was seen in her typical headgear and traditional outfit as she captioned the picture, “Eid Mubarak aap sabhi ko. May God bless you all with happiness and prosperity.”

Eid Mubarak to you all.

