From His Exes to How He Told Parents About Neha Dhupia’s Pregnancy, Angad Bedi Bares It All
In the latest episode of #NoFilterNeha, Neha got Angad talking about it all—from ex-girlfriends to how he broke the news of her pregnancy to their parents.
Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi got married in a private Sikh ceremony in May. (Image: Instagram/Neha Dhupia)
One of the most popular audio chat shows, #NoFilterNeha has celebrities spill the beans about things they rarely talk about.
After having featured actors like Radhika Apte, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kajol, Kartik Aaryan and Badshah, Neha Dhupia most recently shot an episode with her husband Angad Bedi.
She took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a behind-the-scenes video of the podcast shoot, which also has some bits of the interview.
In the promo clip, Neha makes Angad talk about everything from his ex-girlfriends to how he broke the news of her pregnancy to their parents. Recalling the incident, Angad says, “Bohot jhaad padi thi (I got a lot of scolding).”
“He got me. I got him but more important I got him on #NoFilterNeha. Listen to @angadbedi 😍chat about everything from being a playa to becoming a dad (yes, he already feels like one) and more. 💥🔥,” Neha captioned the clip.
Talking about her experience of interviewing Angad for the podcast, Neha told Mid-Day, “When I asked him to come on the show as a guest, Angad asked me, 'Are you sure? My replies may land you in trouble.' The shoot was fun as we kept on flirting on air. I am hoping nobody will get upset because, at the end of the day, he is my husband.
“While some of his replies made me blush, others left me cringing. Thank God, I am the producer! That way, I can edit the stuff where the flirting got out of hand,” she added.
Neha and Angad got married in a private Sikh ceremony earlier in May this year. After much speculation, they finally announced their pregnancy on social media in August.
My best friend and I, growing together everyday, our home a witness to a life fully lived. Can’t wait to make new memories with my family. A lot of firsts to be seen :)... @angadbedi are you ready? #peopleaddcolour @asianpaints truly ghar ka sabse khoobsurat decoration hain usme basi khushiya 💕💕💕 📸 @rjdeigg
