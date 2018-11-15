GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

From His Exes to How He Told Parents About Neha Dhupia’s Pregnancy, Angad Bedi Bares It All

In the latest episode of #NoFilterNeha, Neha got Angad talking about it all—from ex-girlfriends to how he broke the news of her pregnancy to their parents.

News18.com

Updated:November 15, 2018, 2:42 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
From His Exes to How He Told Parents About Neha Dhupia’s Pregnancy, Angad Bedi Bares It All
Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi got married in a private Sikh ceremony in May. (Image: Instagram/Neha Dhupia)
Loading...
One of the most popular audio chat shows, #NoFilterNeha has celebrities spill the beans about things they rarely talk about.

After having featured actors like Radhika Apte, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kajol, Kartik Aaryan and Badshah, Neha Dhupia most recently shot an episode with her husband Angad Bedi.

She took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a behind-the-scenes video of the podcast shoot, which also has some bits of the interview.

In the promo clip, Neha makes Angad talk about everything from his ex-girlfriends to how he broke the news of her pregnancy to their parents. Recalling the incident, Angad says, “Bohot jhaad padi thi (I got a lot of scolding).”

“He got me. I got him but more important I got him on #NoFilterNeha. Listen to @angadbedi 😍chat about everything from being a playa to becoming a dad (yes, he already feels like one) and more. 💥🔥,” Neha captioned the clip.



Talking about her experience of interviewing Angad for the podcast, Neha told Mid-Day, “When I asked him to come on the show as a guest, Angad asked me, 'Are you sure? My replies may land you in trouble.' The shoot was fun as we kept on flirting on air. I am hoping nobody will get upset because, at the end of the day, he is my husband.

“While some of his replies made me blush, others left me cringing. Thank God, I am the producer! That way, I can edit the stuff where the flirting got out of hand,” she added.

Neha and Angad got married in a private Sikh ceremony earlier in May this year. After much speculation, they finally announced their pregnancy on social media in August.



Follow @News18Movies for more.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...