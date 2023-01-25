Bigg Boss Marathi 2 winner Shiv Thakare, who is now competing on Bigg Boss 16, has emerged as one of the show’s strongest contestants. Shiv also enjoys a huge fan base on social media and is frequently trending. His journey in the Bigg Boss 16 house has won the hearts of people with his behaviour and nature.

But his journey has not been easy. He has travelled from slums to apartments. Shiv has sold paan, milk and newspapers to achieve the position that he is currently enjoying. His sister Manisha Thakare has also worked with him.

Today the whole country knows Shiv Thakare, the most popular contestant of Bigg Boss 16. Let’s take a sneak peek at his journey.

Shiv grew up in the slums and supported his father by working at the pan shop. In addition, to increase the family’s income he sold milk packets and newspapers.

Shiv revealed during the Roadies audition that he also choreographed dance performances for sangeet and other events. Together with his sister, he also worked as a freelance event manager. He was earning between 20 to 22 thousand rupees per week from his dance class. In addition to this, he added that apart from providing money for his family, he also saved money for his sister’s wedding.

Shiv Thakare is currently seen in Bigg Boss 16 hosted by Salman Khan where he is winning the hearts of the viewers.

