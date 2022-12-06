From Honey Singh To Karan Mehra, Celebrities Who Divorced In 2022

Notable celebrities in showbiz often come under the limelight for leading a highly public life. Besides being known for their work in the field of movies, television, and music, among others, their personal and romantic relationships also get much-unwanted attention from the paparazzi.

The news of marriage, break-ups, and patch-ups of these popular celebs spreads like wildfire in the cine world, grabbing all the headlines. This year witnessed the end of a lot of long-term partnerships, much to the shock of fans. Here is a list of five famous celebrity couples from showbiz who ended their relationships with one another.

Honey Singh – Shalini Talwar

Singer-rapper Honey Singh recently ended his marriage with his wife Shalini Talwar after 21 years. Earlier in 2021, Shalini had filed for a divorce after she lodged a complaint of domestic abuse against the rapper. After a long haul at court, the two finally got divorced on September 8 this year.

Dhanush - Aishwarya Rajnikanth

One of the most promising actors in Tollywood, Dhanush got hitched to Aishwarya Rajnikanth, the daughter of legendary actor Rajnikanth, in 2004. However, after almost 18 years of marriage both decided to walk on different paths and end their marriage. The couple split up in January and issued a long statement on their respective Instagram account, speaking about their decision.

Imran Khan – Avantika Malik

Former Bollywood actor Imran Khan also decided to end his almost 11-year-long marital life with his wife Avantika Malik. The two, who were high school sweethearts also share a daughter Imara, 7. Although the then-pair is now living separately for nearly two years now, there has been no official confirmation regarding their divorce from either of the two.

Sohail Khan - Seema Sajdeh

Sohail Khan, who tied the knot with Seema Sajdeh in the year 1998, has also parted ways this year. As per reports, the duo was living separately for a long time. The former couple, who share two children Nirvan and Yohan, sought a divorce in their family court. Soon after the breakup, Seema changed her name from Seema Khan to Seema Kiran Sajdeh on Instagram.

Karan Mehra - Nisha Rawal:

Karan Mehra is a popular television actor in the Hindi entertainment industry. Karan’s divorce from his wife Nisha Rawal came as a shock after she accused the actor of domestic abuse and an extra-marital affair. The two had a nasty and heavily public split up.

