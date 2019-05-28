Take the pledge to vote

From Host to Premiere Date and Contestants, All You Need to Know About Bigg Boss 13

Bigg Boss 13 is likely to premiere on September 29 and the winner will be announced on January 12, 2020.

News18.com

Updated:May 28, 2019, 3:38 PM IST
From Host to Premiere Date and Contestants, All You Need to Know About Bigg Boss 13
Salman Khan on Bigg Boss' set.
Bigg Boss is set to return with its 13th edition, which will be hosted by Salman Khan, much like the previous 10 seasons.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Season 13 will premiere on September 29 and the winner will be announced on January 12, 2020. "They have officially discussed the date in the team, and usually September-October is when they look to begin. BB13 will start telecasting from September 29 this time and given that the show is usually a 15-week affair, the Grand Finale is expected to be around January 12, 2020," an unnamed source told Pinkvilla.

However, this year, the Bigg Boss house will not be set in Lonavla but in Mumbai’s Film City. Also, only celebrities will participate as contestants this time. There will be no commoners in the house, owing to last season’s poor ratings.

"They have already started building their house in Goregaon's Film City and ditched the usual Lonavla sets this time. They roll with Madhuri Dixit led Dance Deewane 2 from June 15, which is again a 31-episode series. It ends on September 28 and the very next day, Salman will shoot the grand premiere of BB 13," the source added.

Though the contestants have not been finalized yet but speculations are rife that actors Karan Patel, Vivek Dahiya, Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij and ex-MTV Roadie Navjyot Gurudatta have been approached.

While others are yet to respond, Karan has rubbished all reports of him featuring on the show this year, saying no one hasn’t approached him yet.

