From Hot Kachoris To Lip Smacking Chat, Navya Naveli's Trip To Bhopal Is All About Local Street Food

Navya Naveli Nanda posted a slew of photo photos from her trip to Bhopal on Instagram. In the photos, she is seen visiting the city's markets, trying out the different street foods and also getting a haircut. Navya wore a white t-shirt, and off-white pants, paired with a black jacket. In the first image, Navya poses in the busy market streets of Bhopal with several shops in the backdrop. The next, image shows the crowd whereas the third picture features Navya enjoying the local chaat. The fourth image is of her getting a haircut in what looks like a makeshift parlour. The last image is of a plate full of fried-green chillis and vadas.

She captioned the post in Hindi writing “Bhopal…" with a heart emoji.

The post was liked by several users, including actress Ananya Panday who dropped a heart emoji. Navya’s mother, Shweta Bachchan Nanda also commented, exclaiming “Navya!!!"

Talking about her looks, one user commented, “Navya you look so real and humble !! Enjoy n keep up the good work." Another user said, “Love how real she looks and stays and is always doing something intelligent!

On the work front, Navya recently started her own podcast “What the hell Navya," where women from the Bachchan clan-Jaya Bachchan, Navya and her mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda discuss various topics. She is also the co-owner of Aara Health and the founder of a Non-profit organisation named Project Naveli, which is focused on gender equality issues in society.

While Navya, unlike her family, has chosen to away from films, her brother Agastya is set to enter Bollywood with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. The film will reportedly be set in the 1960s and will be a live-action musical introducing the fictional town of Riverdale to a new generation. The Archies will also mark the Bollywood debut of Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana.

