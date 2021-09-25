From India to USA, Naga Chaitanya-Sai Pallavi-starrer 'Love Story' Rules Over Box Office

Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi-starrer ‘Love Story’, directed by Shekhar Kammula, was released in over 1000 theaters on September 24. And it looks like the movie is all set to break all box office records as far as first-day collections are concerned.

In fact, they may turn out to be the career-best figures for Naga Chaitanya. According to the available information, the movie minted over Rs. 6.5 crore at the box office on the first day, with morning and matinee shows appearing to receive a minimum of Rs. 5 crores. The evening and night shows are no less, receiving collections of 6.5 crores.

Apart from all the above, this movie is set to achieve yet another record. It’s going to be the highest-grossing Indian movie to ever release in the United States. T2BLive has the first-day collections on its Twitter handle:

The movie has been released in up to 250 theatres in the Nizam territory and 400 theatres all over Andhra Pradesh. The collections of this movie are not that surprising, for there was a huge buzz surrounding the release.

The teaser, posters and songs of the film had raised expectations, and the trailer had received a thunderous response. Theatres in Hyderabad are filling up fast with bookings for tickets.

In addition to this, the upcoming project, directed by Shekhar Kammula, Naga Chaitanya’s ‘Majili, Venki Mama’ is also expected to be a huge hit. Sai Pallavi, being the female lead, has further raised the expectations after her hit project “Fida".

