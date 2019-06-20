Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

From Italy to Goa, These Bollywood Wedding Destinations Are Perfect for Your Big Day

Here is a look some of the best wedding destinations where celebrities from Nusrat Jahan to Deepika Padukone have tied the knot.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 20, 2019, 6:38 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
From Italy to Goa, These Bollywood Wedding Destinations Are Perfect for Your Big Day
Bengali actress and newly-elected MP Nusrat Jahan tied the knot with her businessman beau Nikhil Jain in the picturesque Turkish town of Bodrum on June 19, 2019. The duo got married in presence of close relatives and friends. (Image: Nusrat/Twitter)
Loading...

Tollywood actress and first-time TMC MP Nusrat Jahan recently got married to businessman-boyfriend Nikhil Jain in a lavish wedding. The wedding took place in a picturesque setting in Turkey and the same is evident with the pictures from the wedding location shared by Nusrat, Nikhil and Mimi Chakraborty.

While this is not the first time a celebrity has married at a breathtaking view, there have been several celebrities who had their weddings with a view worth capturing. Here is a look some of the best wedding destinations where celebrity couples have tied the knot:

Seychelles

Kunal Kapoor got married to Naina Bachchan in a private ceremony on February 9, 2015 in the idyllic locales of Seychelles Islands.

Goa

Goa has been a popular wedding for many celebs, including Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen and TV actress Charu Asopa. Pulkit Samrat and Shweta Rohira also tied the knot on November 3, 2014, in a destination wedding at Goa. In addition, Masaan actress Shweta Tripathi also got married to rapper Chaitanya Sharma in Goa last year. Actors Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu also had their destination marriage in Goa on October 6, 2017.

Sri Lanka

Another wedding destination that has been a favourite of Bollywood celebrities is Sri Lanka. While stand-up comedian, Vir Das, married his long-time girlfriend Shivani Mathur on October 19, 2014, in a hush-hush ceremony in Sri Lanka. Actress Suchitra Pillai also tied the knot with Lars Kjeldsen in Sri Lanka. Another actor who tied the nuptial knot in Sri Lanka was Aftab Shivdasani.

Italy

Many popular Bollywood weddings have taken place at different locations in Italy. While Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress, Anushka Sharma tied the nuptial knot on December 11, 2017, in a grand private ceremony in Tuscany, Italy. Whereas, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got married at an upscale resort area in Lake Como. Apart from these couples, Rani Mukherjee and Aditya Chopra also tied the knot at a romantic countryside in Italy on April 21, 2014.

Udaipur

The picturesque setting of Jag Mandir Palace in Udaipur can melt any heart. While the Ambanis hosted a lavish pre-wedding affair for Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal in Udaipur, actress Raveena Tandon started the second innings of her life with film distributor Anil Thadani at Udaipur’s Jag Mandir Palace. Another grand destination style wedding in Udaipur is that of Neil Nitin Mukesh and Rukmini Sahay, who tied the knot on February 9, 2017.

In addition to these popular wedding destinations, other celebs have also opted for many offbeat destinations for their wedding. While Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot at Ummaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, actress Amrita Puri married Imran Sethi chose Bangkok.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram