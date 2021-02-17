From 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' to 'Prithviraj,' YRF Announces Slate of Films for 2021

Yash Raj Films have announced their exciting slate of films for 2021, which consists of mega-budget films like Prithviraj and SHamshera. According to a press release, YRF strongly intends to bring audience back to the theatres.

Taking to social media for the official announcement, YRF wrote, "Yash Raj Films has locked its exciting slate of films for 2021 and the company is signalling its strong intent to bring audiences back to experience films on the big screen."

The five films that will release in 2021 are:

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar

Cast: Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra

Produced and Directed by: Dibakar Banerjee

Worldwide Distribution by: Yash Raj Films

Bunty Aur Babli 2

Release Date: Friday, 23 April, 2021

Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and introducing debutant Sharvari

Directed by: Varun V. Sharma

Produced by: Aditya Chopra and Yash Raj Films

Shamshera

Release Date: Friday, 25 June, 2021

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt

Directed by: Karan Malhotra

Produced by: Aditya Chopra and Yash Raj Films

Jayeshbhai Jordaar

Release Date: Friday, 27 August, 2021

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah

Directed by: Divyang Thakkar

Produced by: Maneesh Sharma and Yash Raj Films

Prithviraj

Release Date: Friday, 5 November, 2021 (Diwali Release)

Cast: Akshay Kumar, introducing debutant Manushi Chhillar, Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood

Directed by: Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi

Produced by: Aditya Chopra and Yash Raj Films