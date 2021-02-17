From 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' to 'Prithviraj,' YRF Announces Slate of Films for 2021
Yash Raj Films has announced their slate of five films that will be released in 2021. From Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar to Prithviraj, the films will release from March through November.
- Last Updated: February 17, 2021, 21:13 IST
Yash Raj Films have announced their exciting slate of films for 2021, which consists of mega-budget films like Prithviraj and SHamshera. According to a press release, YRF strongly intends to bring audience back to the theatres.
Taking to social media for the official announcement, YRF wrote, "Yash Raj Films has locked its exciting slate of films for 2021 and the company is signalling its strong intent to bring audiences back to experience films on the big screen."
The five films that will release in 2021 are:
Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar
Cast: Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra
Produced and Directed by: Dibakar Banerjee
Worldwide Distribution by: Yash Raj Films
Bunty Aur Babli 2
Release Date: Friday, 23 April, 2021
Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and introducing debutant Sharvari
Directed by: Varun V. Sharma
Produced by: Aditya Chopra and Yash Raj Films
Shamshera
Release Date: Friday, 25 June, 2021
Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt
Directed by: Karan Malhotra
Produced by: Aditya Chopra and Yash Raj Films
Jayeshbhai Jordaar
Release Date: Friday, 27 August, 2021
Cast: Ranveer Singh, Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah
Directed by: Divyang Thakkar
Produced by: Maneesh Sharma and Yash Raj Films
Prithviraj
Release Date: Friday, 5 November, 2021 (Diwali Release)
Cast: Akshay Kumar, introducing debutant Manushi Chhillar, Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood
Directed by: Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi
Produced by: Aditya Chopra and Yash Raj Films