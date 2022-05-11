From Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa to Khatron Ke Khiladi: The Return Of Reality Shows

Daily tally viewers couldn’t get enough of reality shows. Giving the audience a wide range of choices, there has been a boom in reality-TV content on Indian television. From newly launched Shark Tank India 2 to shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, evergreen Koffee with Karan to Bigg Boss, many big and popular reality shows are all set to make a comeback.

Shark Tank India 2

A business TV reality show, after its huge success, is all set to make a comeback with the second season. Announcing it over the weekend, the makers said that the registration lines are open for upcoming entrepreneurs.

Koffee With Karan Season 7

Filmmaker Karan Johar will soon start shooting for everyone’s favourite Koffee With Karan. The show is all set to return with Season 7 and will reportedly go on floors in mid-May. It will only stream on Disney+ Hotstar

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

Rohit Shetty is all set to make a comeback with the new season of the adventure-based reality show- Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Bigg Boss Season 16

After Tejashwi Prakash’s victory last year, the much-hyped reality show will be back once again with its new season. While there is no tentative date yet, it is expected to air in the second half of the year.

Bigg Boss OTT 2

After getting a positive response to its debut season, Bigg Boss OTT will return with the second season. Karan Johar has grabbed everyone’s attention as soon as he took the host’s chair in the digital version.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10

The most loved dance reality show is all set to return after a long hiatus of 6 years.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14

Get ready for the fastest finger first sessions as Amitabh Bachchan headlined KBC is all set to grace our screens. The makers announced the return of the show with a promo on social media in April.

Swayamvar- Mika Di Vohti.

In this show, singer Mika Singh will look for his soulmate.

